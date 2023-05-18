GOP congresswoman submits resolution to expel Adam Schiff

by WorldTribune Staff, May 18, 2023

Florida Republican Rep. Anna Paulina Luna on Wednesday introduced a House Resolution to expel California Democrat Rep. Adam Schiff.

For years, Schiff insisted he had evidence of President Donald Trump’s “collusion” with Russia. He also was a leading proponent of the discredited dossier written by ex-British spy Christopher Steele. He continued to push the false narrative after Democrats regained control of the House and he became chair of the House Intelligence Committee.

“Schiff lied to the American people. He used his position on House Intel to push a lie that cost American taxpayers millions of dollars,” Luna said in her resolution to expel the congressman Trump refers to as “Pencil Neck.”

“He is a dishonor to the House of Representatives,” Luna added.

Special Counsel John Durham’s final report on Monday revealed there was never any evidence of Trump-Russia collusion.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said he had considered removing Schiff from Congress as well as pursuing possible criminal charges following the release of the Durham Report.

“You had Adam Schiff, who was chairman of the Intel Committee, lying day after day to the American public that he had proof, that he knew the proof,” McCarthy said. “Now we’re finding in the Durham Report his own staff are threatened witnesses. I mean, why is this individual still even in Congress? And why does he think he can even run for higher office after what he did?”

In the 2024 election, Schiff is running for the seat currently held by Sen. Dianne Feinstein.

“Now, it’s time that people have consequences for their actions, and you’ve got to clean this up where this can never happen again. When you talk about the threat to democracy, this is exactly what we’re talking about,” McCarthy said.

Schiff lied to the American people. He used his position on House Intel to push a lie that cost American taxpayers millions of dollars. He is a dishonor to the House of Representatives. pic.twitter.com/mg1005S8B6 — Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (@RepLuna) May 17, 2023

This is how it is done. Schiff is a complete disgrace to Congress and has no place in this great institution. I look forward voting to expel him without a second of hesitation. https://t.co/BBCRSKaLrW — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) May 17, 2023

