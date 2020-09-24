GOP bill would revoke funding for schools allowing biological males to compete in female sports

by WorldTribune Staff, September 24, 2020

Legislation introduced on Tuesday by a group of Republican senators seeks to revoke federal funding to U.S. schools that allow biological males to compete in women’s sports.

The Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act would classify allowing biological males to compete in women’s sports as a violation of Title IX, the federal government’s statute barring sex discrimination in federally-funded schools.

“Title IX established a fair and equal chance for women and girls to compete, and sports should be no exception,” said Georgia Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler, who is sponsoring the bill.

Loeffler cited a high-profile case in Connecticut in which two biological males won 15 women’s track championship titles previously held by nine women.

The dominance of the biological males also prevented Connecticut women from advancing to regional meets, taking away an opportunity for the women to compete in front of college scouts, Loeffler said.

“As someone who learned invaluable life lessons and built confidence playing sports throughout my life, I’m proud to lead this legislation to ensure girls of all ages can enjoy those same opportunities,” Loeffler said. “This commonsense bill protects women and girls by safeguarding fairness and leveling the athletic field that Title IX guarantees.”

Joining Loeffler in sponsoring the legislation are Sens. Mike Lee of Utah, Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee, James Lankford of Oklahoma, and Tom Cotton of Arkansas.

“Permitting biological males to participate in women’s sports rejects the very spirit of Title IX, which was intended to create an equal playing field for women and girls,” Lankford said in a press release. “This bill upholds and reiterates congressional intent and promotes actual equality for women and girls in sports by respecting the dignity of biological female athletes across the nation.”

Jessica Anderson, Executive Director of Heritage Action for America, said of the proposed legislation: “As a mother of a young girl, I never want to see my daughter out-competed or endangered by policies allowing biological males onto women’s sports teams. And I am not alone. The American people oppose the extremists who want to force ideology on the nation at the expense of women and girls. I applaud Senator Loeffler for advancing the Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act and standing strong for American women.”

