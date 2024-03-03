Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, March 1, 2024

Twister, Armageddon, Titanic, and The Day After Tomorrow have new company.

Gemini AI is a disaster of blockbuster proportions.

As soon as Google’s new toy was rolled out, it became clear that “this woke machine was incapable of articulating anything to the right of the Democratic Socialists of America manifesto,” The Federalist’s Nathan Leamer noted.

“Over the course of several hours, users across the Internet quickly realized the large language model developed by Google had erased white people. The AI model wasn’t just prejudiced based on skin color, but would only give far-left ideological answers to various questions. For example, Gemini refused to acknowledge the shortcomings of communism when prompted. It was able to articulate, however, a diatribe about the folly of capitalism,” Leamer added.

A look behind the curtain put the disaster in focus.

“The team responsible for building Gemini fueled the large learning model with nothing but their liberal tears,” Leamer wrote. “A cursory look at the team behind Gemini shows a crew of individuals who have quite a bit of angst against white people, merit, or the capitalist society that made them uber-rich Silicon Valley tycoons paid to build a racist Internet tool.”

Michael Shellenberger, in a new series out on his Substack, delves into Google, AI, and the tech giant’s campaign to twist public opinion to hurt Republicans in elections:

…after a Google employee suggested that Trump won due to “misinformation” and “fake news coming from fake news websites being shared by millions of low-information voters on social media,” (Google CEO Sundar) Pichai specifically pointed to the use of artificial intelligence to achieve the aim of countering “misinformation.” “I think our investments in machine learning and AI is a big opportunity here,” he said. Machine learning is a form of AI. Pichai then suggested that Google was already manipulating search results. “There are many, many places where we are ranking,” he said, “we are algorithmically doing stuff…understanding some of the things that are happening, and course correcting.” […] Pichai emphasized that there would be a technological solution to the information that Google executives believed had resulted in Trump’s victory. “This is a problem of scale and not being able to keep up. Human systems fail in many of these things. So I think investing more in machine learning and AI could be one way we actually make progress.” Much of the demand for anti-racism comes from within Google. “Speaking to white men,” said a white male Google employee in November 2016, “there’s an opportunity for you right now. to understand your privilege in the society. Take the opportunity to go through the Bias-Busting training. Read about privilege. Read about the real history of oppression in our country.” The Google executive, who nearly started crying, said, “I think the main thing I just wanted to say is give yourself time and space to deal with whatever you’re going through. Healing is a process, and it takes time. But one thing that makes Alphabet at Google so special is this term I heard, I’d never heard it before I got here, which is, this is a place where you can bring your whole self to work.”

Gemini AI’s image creator refused to generate any images of white people, whereas the AI prompt couldn’t say with certainty that Adolf Hitler was a worse individual than Elon Musk. What’s worse, AI—Hitler killing millions in the Holocaust or Musk posting memes? It couldn’t answer, which led to data crunchers, like Nate Silver at FiveThirtyEight, calling for Gemini’s shutdown.

Pichai apologized for the controversy, saying, “I know that some of its responses have offended our users and shown bias – to be clear, that’s completely unacceptable, and we got it wrong.”

Speaking of Musk, he has filed a lawsuit against OpenAI and its Chief Executive Sam Altman, alleging they broke the artificial-intelligence company’s founding agreement by giving priority to profit over the benefits to humanity.

“The lawsuit, filed late on Thursday in a San Francisco court, marks a dramatic escalation of a long-simmering feud between tech industry titans over the future of AI. It pits Musk, one of the world’s richest people, against the world’s most valuable company, Microsoft, and Altman, one of Silicon Valley’s leading entrepreneurs,” the Wall Street Journal reported.

The lawsuit says the for-profit entity is now valued at nearly $80 billion.

Musk has long warned of what he calls a grave threat to humanity from artificial general intelligence, or AGI—in essence, that machines are able to reason like humans.

In the lawsuit, Musk asks the court to rule that OpenAI has effectively achieved an early version of AGI with some of its tools. He also alleges that Microsoft’s deal with OpenAI only gives it access to the company’s pre-AGI technology—effectively arguing that Microsoft should remove the latest version of ChatGPT from its products.

“OpenAI, Inc. has been transformed into a closed-source de facto subsidiary of the largest technology company in the world: Microsoft,” the suit says. “Under its new board, it is not just developing but is actually refining an AGI to maximize profits for Microsoft, rather than for the benefit of humanity.”

Musk is bringing claims including breach of contract, breach of fiduciary duty and unfair business practices against OpenAI and the two co-founders, Altman and Brockman. In the lawsuit, he asked for an order compelling OpenAI to make all of its research and technology open to the public and for the company and Altman to be required to give up all money received as a result of the practices alleged to be unlawful.

OpenAI didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Leamer noted that the biggest revelation of the Gemini AI episode “is the peek behind the curtain of Google’s entire corporate culture. The presuppositions of their entire culture were made clear for all to see. If a picture is worth a thousand words, then after several minutes of experiencing Gemini’s blatant lying about history and society, one should have enough words to write a few books on the bias pulsating throughout its creators. It is no longer acceptable to believe the misinformation campaign (or outright lies) perpetuated by their army of third-party organizations that claim the tech behemoth is incapable of bias. These actions contradict their advocacy and give us even more insights into how Google’s DEI-charged employees imbue their products and services with their woke ideology.”

