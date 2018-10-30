‘Go to Cuba’: Fans of Brazil’s new leader offer advice to socialists’ sore losers

by WorldTribune Staff, October 30, 2018

Amid threats of resistance from the Left, Brazilians supporters of President-elect Jair Bolsonaro have a message for those who prefer a socialist government: Love Brazil or leave it … for Cuba.

On Oct. 28, Bolsonaro, a 63-year-old former army captain, defeated socialist candidate Fernando Haddad with around 55 percent of the vote.

The results did not go over well with the losing side which immediately announced plans to oppose the new government when it takes power early next year.

Thousands of Bolsonaro’s supporters took the streets in celebration and to mock Haddad’s backers, according to local media.

Bolsonaro’s fans chanted “Don’t cry, Workers Party,” “Go back to Cuba, the one that birthed you,” and “Oh Oh Bolsonaro.”

Previous Brazilian administrations had developed close ties with the Castro and Chavez regimes in Cuba and Venezuela, which Bolsonaro used to great effect during his campaign, warning that Brazil faced a similar situation to those countries if it were to elect the socialist Haddad.

Bolsonaro said in his victory speech that he would govern for “all Brazilians” and would lead an administration that protected citizens who “follow their duties and respect the laws.”

“We cannot continue flirting with socialism, communism, populism and the extremism of the Left,” he said. “The laws are for everyone, this is how it will be during our constitutional and democratic government.”

U.S. President Donald Trump, who phoned Bolsonaro to congratulate him, declared the two had a “very good conversation” and agreed the two countries “will work closely together on trade, military and everything else.”

Breitbart News noted in an Oct. 29 report that Bolsonaro’s socialist opponents “have pledged to take to the streets in force to express their opposition to his election. Many are fearful he will roll back the legislative accomplishments of former administrations with new policies such as the expansion of the military, cracking down on crime, expanding gun rights, pulling Brazil out of the Paris Climate Agreement, and blocking all attempts to legalize abortion.”

