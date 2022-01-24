Gingrich warns: Jan. 6 Commission members could face jail time

by WorldTribune Staff, January 24, 2022

Congress members on the Jan. 6 Committee could face legal consequences if Republicans, as expected, take control of Congress in November’s midterm elections, former House Speaker Newt Gingrich warned.

“I think when you have a Republican Congress, this is all going to come crashing down,” Gingrich​ said on Fox News’s “Sunday Morning Futures.”

“And the wolves are going to find out that they’re now sheep and they’re the ones who are in fact, I think, facing a real risk of jail for the kinds of laws they’re breaking​,” he continued. ​​

Gingrich accused members of the committee and Attorney General Merrick Garland of “running amok” and “breaking the rules.”

“​​What they need to understand is, on Jan​. 4 next year, you will have a Republican majority in the House and a Republican majority in the Senate and all these people who have been so tough and so mean and so nasty will be delivered subpoenas for every document, every conversation, every tweet, every email​,” Gingrich said, adding that the panel members are “literally just running over the law, pursuing innocent people.”

“​It’s basically a lynch mob and unfortunately the attorney general of the United States has joined the lynch mob and is totally misusing the FBI​,” Gingrich added. ​​

Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney, one of two RINOs on the Jan. 6 panel (Rep. Adam Kinzinger being the other) responded to Gingrich, saying: “A former Speaker of the House is threatening jail time for members of Congress who are investigating the violent January 6 attack on our Capitol and our Constitution. This is what it looks like when the rule of law unravels.”

