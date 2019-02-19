George Soros and EMILY’s List: Big bucks buy passionate support for infanticide

by WorldTribune Staff, February 19, 2019

In its mission statement, the powerful political action committee EMILY’s List said its focus “is on putting the right pro-choice Democratic women into office who will balance the face of the government, and make decisions that really improve societies across the country.”

And what is a leftist PAC without some George Soros cash?

Since 2006, the billionaire Soros has donated $830,000 to EMILY’s List, according to the Center for Responsive Politics.

For EMILY’s List, the right pro-choice politician these days seem to be those who advocate infanticide, a columnist wrote.

“It takes a special kind of politician to openly defend infanticide,” Joe Schaeffer wrote for LibertyNation.com on Feb. 18. Sen. Patty Murray “is available for delicate moments such as this.”

From 2005 through 2016, EMILY’s List donated just under $300,000 to Murray, the Center for Responsive Politics said.

“With that kind of long-term largesse flowing into her coffers, is it any wonder she can be counted on to publicly stand for the deaths of living babies outside of the womb?” Schaeffer wrote.

Murray, Washington Democrat, “almost single-handedly torpedoed a Republican attempt to mandate that medical care be given to infants born alive during botched abortions,” Schaeffer noted.

Murray tweeted: “Republicans scheduled a show vote on *another* bill attacking women’s rights & health—which leading medical groups have said should never become law. Democrats will stand w/ women, doctors, nurses, & everyone who truly cares about women’s health & rights & make sure it doesn’t.”

In 2018, Murray voted against an effort to ban abortions after 20 weeks. “It goes against the Constitution, against medical experts, and against the rights of women across the country,” she said.

EMILY’s List doled out $8,918,615 in contributions in the 2018 midterms.

Among those bankrolled:

Newly elected Sen. Jacky Rosen, Nevada Democrat, received $566,543 from EMILY’s List in the 2018 cycle alone. Rosen opposed the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Act while serving in the House.

Sen. Tina Smith, the Minnesota Democrat who won the special election to serve the remainder of disgraced Al Franken’s term, received $169,718 in 2018. There will be no concern over her reliability to the cause; Smith likes to brag that she is “the only senator who has ever worked at Planned Parenthood.”

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, also newly elected, received $404,073 from EMILY’s List in the 2018 cycle.

But the Arizona Democrat “is receiving major flak from abortion fanatics for supporting Michael Liburdi, a Trump judicial nominee who hails from Arizona and happens to be pro-life. Independent women are not welcome in the pro-abortion ranks; Stepford officeholders are expected to toe the ideological line without dissent,” Schaeffer noted.

“Sinema has a flawless record in support of abortion, but with the kind of money the PAC is spending to buy politicians, total servitude is expected at all times.”

Check Out Geostrategy-Direct __________ Jump Start the U.S. Media

Share This Post! Want to help out the Free Press in America? If you enjoyed this article we'd really appreciate a quick share. Every share makes a big difference and helps us focus on what we do the best: The news! Thanks from World Tribune Editors and Correspondents!



















Related

FACEBOOK Comments

Login To Your FaceBook to Make Comments