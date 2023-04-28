Miracle: Generation gap bridged by Tucker Carlson’s ouster

S A T I R E

In the days following Tucker Carlson’s unexpected ouster from Fox News, millions of calls were placed by frustrated and confused boomers to younger relatives for directions on how to change the channel.

“Yes, Sam, it’s your Nana, Dear! Can you tell me what button on the clicker will change the TV away from the Fox News program?” said local boomer Edith Brown to her grandson in Idaho. “I want to watch the channel Tucker is on. What channel is he on now? Is it the green button? No? The little red button?”

Sources say that millions of viewers are leaving Fox News, although with a bit of a delay as they fumble through stacks of remote controls, unsure how to make the TV stop showing the only channel they’ve ever watched for the last 20 years. …

At publishing time, Edith Brown had reported already feeling calmer as her grandson had introduced her to the Game Show Network.

