Genderfluid drag queen appointed as top nuclear energy official for Team Biden

July 5, 2022

A “non-binary” drag queen who has a history of sexual fetishes and kinks has been appointed to oversee America’s nuclear power plants.

Sam Brinton announced he is officially serving as the Deputy Assistant Secretary for Spent Fuel and Waste Disposition in the Office of Nuclear Energy in the Department of Energy.

In making the announcement on June 29, Brinton posted a photo of himself wearing a red jumpsuit and American flag high heels.

It’s official. As of June 19th, I now serve my nation as the Deputy Assistant Secretary for Spent Fuel and Waste Disposition in the Office of Nuclear Energy in the Department of Energy. pic.twitter.com/zLq3Bf97X2 — Sam Brinton (@sbrinton) June 29, 2022

Brinton, who goes by the pronouns “they/them”, boasted about being one of the “very first genderfluid individuals in federal government leadership.”

A 2017 article in the newspaper at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute said Brinton has a history of sexual fetishes and kinks that include dog-role-playing.

During a discussion and demonstration, the report notes that “Brinton was open about his experiences, the kinks he partakes in, and the nature of his relationships. He left us with countless anecdotes, like how he enjoys tying up his significant other like a table, and eating his dinner on him while he watches Star Trek. Upon being asked about how long he knew he was into kink, he explained that it wasn’t necessarily from birth, but that his kinks manifested in nonsexual ways. Once he started having sex, he got bored with the idea that he couldn’t control the whole experience, which led him to the idea of domination. He also expanded on his experiences with pup play, the differences between kinks and fetishes, and how to safely choke one’s partner.”

The report continued: “When the demonstrations ended, he invited us to come play with his toys or talk to him more. The entire audience went up to the stage, and Brinton graciously explained the purpose and proper usage of each toy. He even demonstrated the use of a carbon fiber rod on those who were interested, and the marks he left on my arm lasted for a few days. He told us more stories, some about working in Washington, D.C., the few times he helped Michelle Obama pick out shoes, his efforts to end conversion therapy, and his experiences as a dominatrix.”

