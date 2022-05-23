Gender identity movement has effectively banned Christians kids from taxpayer-funded places

by WorldTribune Staff, May 23, 2022

The Left’s intent on sexualizing children and forcing the gender identity narrative on them has been effective in essentially banning Christian children from attending pubic summer camps, swimming in public pools, and visiting public libraries, a report said.

“All who believe in protecting children from marinating in sexual imagery and ideas everywhere they go are the new underclass in our political regime,” Joy Pullmann, executive editor of The Federalist, wrote in a May 23 analysis.

Pullmann, the mother of six children, noted that she had received an email from 4-H, which touts itself as America’s largest youth-development organization, “effectively communicating that my Christian family need not apply to summer camps and other activities sponsored by the quasi-public organization. (County governments often sponsor 4-H activities.) This email was signed by a 4-H staffer who put pronouns in his signature and told me, ‘Youth are assigned cabins based on gender indicated on the 4-H camp application and registration,’ suggesting children were roomed by gender identity rather than sex.”

“It’s not just about the transgender issue but also exposing children to sexual information and pressures far earlier than they are ready,” Pullmann wrote. “Hand in hand with grouping children by gender identity is forcing conversations about what that means, which pushes children earlier and earlier to declare and investigate sexual behaviors. This is destabilizing to their identity, not ‘affirming’ it.”

Given 4-H national’s commitment to the “diversity, equity, inclusion” ideology, Pullmann added, “the fact that my Christian kids now cannot equally access lots of their programming due to 4-H’s choice to sexualize their activities was no surprise. But I still wanted to see in writing that my red county in my red state was indeed giving tax breaks and other government privileges to an organization that might room children overnight with troubled people of the opposite sex against their parents’ will. The answer is yes. (Thanks, Republicans!)”

Pullmann continued: “It’s not just places kids get naked. It’s everywhere. I cannot take my children to the public library anymore, either, because the shelves are so full of pornographic and hostile books that it’s not a safe place for them. There, too, self-righteous LGBT activism has resulted in effectively banning my children from yet another public place and weaponizing my own tax dollars against my children’s safety.”

The shelves and displays at the local public library “are full of books telling my children lies such as that ‘men can become women’ and ‘some boys have girl brains’ and ‘gender is a social construct.’ I’m happy to have these conversations with my children when they are ready, but I know my six-year-old, and he is not ready. My eight-year-old is not ready, and neither are my 10- and 11-year-old, frankly. It’s grotesque and evil to put books at their eye level that deliberately aim to confuse them about something so deep and important. To do this is to usurp not only my parental wisdom and authority over my own children but to usurp my children’s right to an innocent, emotionally secure childhood.”

Pullmann continued: “You cannot have both transgender swimmers and single-sex sports competition. You cannot have both the sexual profligacy pushed by the dominant LGBT activist class and protect children from sexualized childhoods and predatory social situations. You must have one or the other.

“In the absence of clarity about this reality combined with effective use of power on reality’s behalf, abrasive, antisocial activists have fully taken over every public space. Any further sorties are merely tinkering around the edges of their all-encompassing kingdom.”

And Republican officials rarely show backbone when it comes to the parents’ concerns, Pullmann noted.

“That’s certainly the case here in Indiana, where Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb won’t sign bare-minimum legislation protecting girls’ sports and nobody is even talking about making our libraries, camps, and pools safe for families (even though that’s one of the few value-added policies a state like Indiana can offer its citizens).

“Many of our major public and private institutions are making the public square completely hostile to a happy childhood and faith.”

About . . . . Intelligence . . . . Membership