Gavin’s night out: 22 people, none wearing masks or distancing, and a $15K bar tab

by WorldTribune Staff, November 24, 2020

California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s violation of his own covid lockdown order was much more egregious that first reported, a journalist noted.

Adam Housley said that Newsom’s infamous dinner at Yountville’s The French Laundry was attended by 22 guests, not 12 as was first reported, and that all were not wearing face masks or social distancing.

And the party ran up a bar bill of $15,000.

“Because Yountville is my hometown..and where the French Laundry is located…I thought I’d do some digging. Facts about the Newsom dinner. The bar bill was around 15-thousand. 22 people in attendance, not 12. No masks. All indoors. They got so loud, other patrons complained,” Housley tweeted.

“There was ‘zero effort’ to go outside and there was no social distancing of any type. I’m also told some of those there are now privately laughing at the controversy. Remember this is my little hometown. The walls speak,” he added.

The scandal further developed when it was revealed that top California Medical Association officials were also in attendance at the French Laundry party.

“CEO Dustin Corcoran and top CMA lobbyist Janus Norman both joined the dinner at the French Laundry, an elite Napa fine dining restaurant, to celebrate the 50th birthday of lobbyist and longtime Newsom adviser Jason Kinney, a representative of the powerful interest group confirmed Wednesday morning,” Politico reported. “The presence of CMA brass could amplify criticisms of the dinner occurring despite coronavirus restrictions that have limited Californians’ movements and constrained businesses.”

Last week, the California Department of Public Health instituted a curfew, banning all nonessential activities between the hours of 10 p.m. and 5 a.m.

Meanwhile, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said during a Monday coronavirus media briefing that no one has the “constitutional right to walk around without a mask.”

“It’s sort of like saying I have a constitutional right to drive drunk. I have a constitutional right to not wear a seat belt, or to yell fire in a crowded movie theater, or to not follow the speed limit,” Hogan said.

“We’re talking about a quarter of a million people dying already. You know, more than, you know, the Korean War, the Gulf War and the Vietnam War added together. Which part don’t you understand?” Hogan continued.

