‘Game over’: Even MSNBC analyst says Fani Willis will be disqualified for ‘lying to the court’

by WorldTribune Staff, February 15, 2024

In a riveting court proceeding broadcast live on Thursday, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis took the stand regarding her relationship with Nathan Wade, who she appointed as special prosecutor in the Georgia case against former President Donald Trump.

Even an MSNBC legal analyst who was watching the proceeding unfold said Willis was likely to be disqualified from Trump’s case for “lying to the court.”

The relationship between Wade and Willis is the subject of an evidentiary hearing as part of Willis’s sprawling racketeering case brought against Trump and 18 co-defendants for their contesting of the 2020 election results in Georgia.

Willis called some of the allegations “dishonest” and “extremely offensive.” At one point, Willis held up a printed copy the allegations against her in both hands and turned to the judge yelling, “this is a lie!”

Judge Scott McAfee presiding over the proceeding, called for a five-minute recess at one point. When court was back in session he told lawyers to stop “talking over each other” and cautioned Willis, saying, “we have to listen to the questions as asked. And if this happens again and again, I’m going to have no choice but to strike your testimony.”

Earlier on Thursday, Wade testified under oath that he charged several lavish vacations he took with Willis to his corporate credit card while working on the Trump case, and was later reimbursed in cash by Willis.

