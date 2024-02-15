‘Game over’: Even MSNBC analyst says Fani Willis will be disqualified for ‘lying to the court’

by WorldTribune Staff, February 15, 2024

In a riveting court proceeding broadcast live on Thursday, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis took the stand regarding her relationship with Nathan Wade, who she appointed as special prosecutor in the Georgia case against former President Donald Trump.

Even an MSNBC legal analyst who was watching the proceeding unfold said Willis was likely to be disqualified from Trump’s case for “lying to the court.”

The relationship between Wade and Willis is the subject of an evidentiary hearing as part of Willis’s sprawling racketeering case brought against Trump and 18 co-defendants for their contesting of the 2020 election results in Georgia.

Willis called some of the allegations “dishonest” and “extremely offensive.” At one point, Willis held up a printed copy the allegations against her in both hands and turned to the judge yelling, “this is a lie!”

Judge Scott McAfee presiding over the proceeding, called for a five-minute recess at one point. When court was back in session he told lawyers to stop “talking over each other” and cautioned Willis, saying, “we have to listen to the questions as asked. And if this happens again and again, I’m going to have no choice but to strike your testimony.”

Earlier on Thursday, Wade testified under oath that he charged several lavish vacations he took with Willis to his corporate credit card while working on the Trump case, and was later reimbursed in cash by Willis.

“GAME OVER” for Fulton County DA Fani Willis, declares MSNBC legal analyst: “This is epic. This is monumental. She will be disqualified. This is a huge deal.” pic.twitter.com/m70i0wmezF — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) February 15, 2024

BIG FANI IS BIG MAD: “No! No! No! Look! I OBJECT to you getting records. You’ve been intrusive into people’s personal lives. You’re confused. You think I’m on trial? THESE people are on trial for trying to steal an election in 2020.” pic.twitter.com/zCkK5ANRy8 — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) February 15, 2024

Ashleigh Merchant: “So you have no proof of any reimbursement of any of these things because it was all cash, right?” Fani Willis: “The testimony of one witness is enough to prove a fact.” pic.twitter.com/dZ1h0rBSQ9 — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) February 15, 2024

NEW: DA Fani Willis says she would pay back Trump prosecutor Nathan Wade in cash for their vacations but didn’t go to the ATM to get the cash. The comment from Willis came after Wade said Willis paid him in cash after he business expensed their vacations. Willis lashed out… pic.twitter.com/CRPqFRBvIM — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) February 15, 2024

