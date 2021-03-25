Gallup to Team Biden: 42 million more are waiting to breach southern border

by WorldTribune Staff, March 25, 2021

The humanitarian disaster at the U.S. southern border, which Team Biden is reluctant to even call a “crisis,” will get much worse if Joe Biden’s policies remain in place, new polling numbers from Gallup show.

A new survey of 33 Latin American nations found that 42 million people living in those countries want to enter the United States.

Yesterday Biden appointed Vice President Kamala Harris to deal with the issue which she described as a “huge problem” if not a crisis.

Overall, Gallup said that 27 percent of all those living in Latin America and the Caribbean, 120 million people, want to leave their countries.

“Of those who want to leave their country permanently, 35 percent — or 42 million — said they want to go to the United States,” Gallup said.

That would more than double the 40-million foreign-born immigrants in the U.S.

Gallup director Jim Clifton said that “seekers of citizenship or asylum are watching to determine exactly when and how is the best time to make their move.”

Clifton added: “In addition to finding a solution for the thousands of migrants currently at the border, let’s include the bigger, harder question — what about all of those who would like to come? What is the message to them? What is the 10-year plan? 330 million U.S. citizens are wondering. So are 42 million Latin Americans.”

“It has become a crisis for the new Biden administration, which dismantled the former Trump administration’s border tightening policies, resulting in a huge surge that is drawing Border Patrol agents from their posts and into facilities to feed and care for new illegal immigrants,” Washington Examiner columnist Paul Bedard noted.

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said at his daily press conference on Tuesday: “Expectations were created” that with the Biden government “there would be a better treatment of migrants. And this has caused Central American migrants, and also from our country, wanting to cross the border thinking that it is easier to do so.”

“It’s not selfish to want to control your own border,” Rick Moran wrote for PJ Media on Thursday. “There are 190 nations in the world that are able to keep control of their own borders without criticism from left-wing open-borders freaks and pressure from ethnic and racial lobbies who see a political advantage to letting more of a certain race or ethnicity into the United States.”

“These potential migrants don’t see the U.S. as a racist, oppressor state — an inconvenient fact that is never mentioned by BLM and the rainbow of racial rights groups that drone on and on about ‘white privilege,’ and ‘systemic racism,’ ” Moran noted.

If America is the racist country those groups proclaim it is, why would any migrants want to come?

