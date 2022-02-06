Fully vaccinated 31-year-old Minnesota fitness trainer dies suddenly; 24-year-old New York student dies after 2nd jab

by WorldTribune Staff, February 6, 2022

A healthy 31-year-old fitness trainer from Minnesota and a 24-year-old student from New York died from heart-related problems, reports say. Both had received the Covid vaccines.

Katie Novak, from St. Louis Park, Minnesota, died suddenly and unexpectedly on Jan. 18, according to family and friends.

A memorial fund where friends and family are raising money for the father of Novak’s 7-year-old son, with permission from her parents, states: “She passed away unexpectedly from heart-related issues on January 18, 2022.”

Novak, who was a Lead Trainer at the Burn Boot Camp franchise in Maple Grove, Minnesota, took a nap and never woke up, The Covid World reported.

Her 7-year-old son and the boy’s father, Chris Kuker, had recently tested positive for Covid, but the fully vaccinated Novak had tested negative, the report said.

Her father, Barry Novak, said about her sudden passing: “It was an absolute shock.”

George Watts Jr., a healthy 24-year-old student from Lockwood, New York died shortly after developing myocarditis from his second Pfizer dose, The Covid World reported, citing WETM-TV news in Elmira.

Because he wanted to take his classes in person, Watts was required to be fully vaccinated. He received his first shot of Pfizer in August and his second in September. His parents said he chose that vaccine because it was fully approved by the FDA, the report said. His father described Watts as healthy, saying he had no underlying medical conditions.

After his first dose, he experienced complications, which he chose to keep to himself, the report said. Blood was in his urine after the first shot.

He then received his second dose in mid-September, where he experienced flu-like symptoms that did not resolve.

His father, George Watts Sr., explained: “I noticed he was starting to get puffy in the face like a sinus issue… He had a cough and I decided to take him to the emergency room to see what was going on.”

In October, after a workup and a negative Covid-19 test, doctors diagnosed Watts with a sinus infection and prescribed antibiotics. The Watts family was told his infection should resolve in a week or two.

Watts collapsed in his room on Oct. 27 and was pronounced dead later that morning.

Timothy Cahill Jr., Chief Deputy Coroner for Bradford County, said: “Myocarditis is how I ruled [his cause of death]. We are currently working on other cases that are related to vaccine and booster-related issues within our county.”

