Frontline doctor Simone Gold sentenced to 60 days in prison for entering Capitol on Jan. 6

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News June 17, 2022

Dr. Simone Gold, the founder of America’s Frontline Doctors, was sentenced to 60 days in prison for joining protesters who entered the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Gold, who was constantly suppressed and slammed by legacy media and Covid overlords, was lauded by independent thinkers for pointing out the unknown factors of the Covid vaccine and advocating for those who are less vulnerable to abstain from vaccination.

Gold will have one year of supervised release following the prison sentence, according to Department of Justice records.

The Frontline doctor must also pay $500 in restitution and the maximum fine of $9,500.

Gold pleaded guilty in December to entering and remaining in the Capitol building.

On the afternoon of Jan. 6, Gold spoke in Statuary Hall about her opposition to vaccine mandates and government lockdowns, the DOJ’s Statement of Offense claims.

She was arrested by FBI agents 12 days later.

Gold made headlines in 2021 for telling the “Mad Truth with Dr. Gina” podcast that it is illegal “to mandate an experimental medication or treatment for anything.”

