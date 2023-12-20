From the belly of the beast: Kash Patel explains the ‘Deep State’, based on personal experience

by WorldTribune Staff, December 20, 2023

Kash Patel “saw the Deep State firsthand, fought it, and he’s naming names,” Blaze TV’s Glenn Beck noted.

Patel, author of “Government Gangsters: The Deep State, the Truth, and the Battle for Our Democracy”, and one of President Donald Trump’s closest advisers has worked with the National Security Council, the secretary of defense, and the Department of Justice. And he spearheaded the investigation into Russia’s campaign to influence the 2016 election,” Beck noted.

What is the Deep State and are all the myriad actions it does “coordinated”? he asked Patel.

“Yes,” Patel responded and went on to explain how the various actors operate based on his experience at the Justice Department in the aftermath of the Benghazi scandal:

What personalized it for me was: You know I was the lead prosecutor for Benghazi at Justice, I was the guy who found the Hillary Clinton email thing, led it up the chain of command and it just got shut down. When I knew that they would do that then and then got involved running Russiagate with Devin Nunes, you found it was the same actors, the same folks that were having these conversations at FBI and DOJ leadership that participated in Benghazi were the same ones that launched the Russiagate narrative with the media.

Patel contrasted this experience with his concept of what it meant to work as a nonpartisan civil servant in government. He recalled being at the DOJ when Trump announced his candidacy. Many like him viewed their work as apolitical prosecutors, so he was astounded by the reaction:

“I have never heard such loud political chatter. They lost it. … I thought what are you guys doing? Leadership was sitting around talking about the presidential election and how DOJ was going to respond. I am like ‘Respond? Our job is to not respond. Our job is to do the work.’ ”

“These people who run these institutions, be it FBI or DoD or whatever, are part of this entrenched class in Washington that all respond to one thing: Their self-advancement,” Patel said. “They glorify and protect the institution that’s been corrupted, and their partners in the media will come in with their narrative as long as it advances something they share a common interest in. For a large part of the past decade it has been whatever is anti-Trump. So they have this massive common interest.”

Beck’s interview with Patel:

