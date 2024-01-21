From Fentanyl on the border to school library perversion, Left had rough week with fed-up parents

by WorldTribune Staff, January 21, 2024

Parents landed devastating blows in the all-out war with the Left over the past few days.

On Thursday, the mother of a daughter who died of a fentanyl overdose eviscerated a condescending and rude New York Democrat Rep. Dan Goldman during an impeachment hearing for Department of Homeland Security (DHS) chief Alejandro Mayorkas.

Josephine Dunn, whose daughter Anita died of a fentanyl overdose at age 26, berated Goldman after the Democrat said Dunn did not have “the background” to speak about the impeachment of Mayorkas.

More than 112,300 U.S. citizens died from drug poisoning in 2023. Of those, 70 percent were related to fentanyl. Almost all of the fentanyl that makes its way into the U.S. comes in via Joe Biden’s open southern border.

“Obviously given what your experience has been, you don’t have the background to understand what a high crime and misdemeanor is and how it relates to this,” Goldman told Dunn. “So I hope that you’re handling that okay.

Goldman then asked Dunn if the border had more law enforcement officers the flow of drugs would stop.

“I disagree with that, because border patrol is now being used to make sandwiches and to screen people and let them into our country, so I disagree with you,” Dunn responded.

Goldman said: “So you are saying that…you are upset because the border patrol is…making sandwiches. I think you said, so you don’t think it would be helpful to have more border patrol officers who are charged with stopping the fentanyl trade?”

Dunn fired back: “I would like the border patrol to be able to do the job that they were hired to do. Every border patrol officer that I have spoken to has told me that their hands are tied by this administration and mister Mayorkas. I’ve been to the border, sir, have you?”

Without answering, Goldman said “I’m asking the questions.”

TownHall’s Matt Vespa noted: “Goldman tried to pick a fight with the mother who lost her daughter to fentanyl, which is part of the border crisis that Joe Biden refuses to acknowledge or address in any meaningful way. Who in his office thought this was a good idea? Not to get too detached from the situation here since lives have been lost, but a grieving mother will always win over an idiot. And Mr. Goldman has proven to be a grade-A moron when it comes to these situations. How did this man ever graduate from law school?

“Democrats are insufferably self-righteous, cultists in the religion of credentialism and dismissive of anyone who can expose and shred their worldview. Whether it be a wounded veteran or a parent who’s endured unfathomable loss, Democrats will attack and denigrate you. It’s who they are—cruel, intolerant, and smug.”

Meanwhile, on Saturday, Moms for Liberty founder Tiffany Justice slammed MSNBC personality Joy Reid for demanding that books with content on “incest, rape, and pedophilia” be allowed in schools.

Reid pressed Justice on the question of why liberal parents shouldn’t have the right to allow their children to be able to read the book “All Boys Aren’t Blue”, which has topics concerning anal rape, incest, strap-on dildos, and many others that would not be appropriate to many parents of young school children. Reid argued that passages about these topics are taken “out of context in school board meetings.”

Justice explained that the book is about a young man who is anally raped by a family member when he is a child and then asked, “In what context is a strap-on dildo acceptable for public school?”

Reid then tested Justice’s knowledge about details in the book by asking her to name the main character’s name specifically. Justice answered correctly.

When Reid pressed her more, saying Justice was not an “expert in [the] book,” Justice replied, “I don’t need to be an expert to know that dildos aren’t appropriate content for public school.”

Reid then argued that that the story has to be given its “full context” and asked, “Why is it your right, or a Mom’s for Liberty activist’s right, to say that a parent – who wants their child to have access to this book which gives a personal experience of this author… Why doesn’t a liberal parent, for instance or a parents of an LGBTQ kid, why don’t they have a right for their child to just have access to this book? Why is it your right to say they can’t?”

Justice said that the book talked about rape and pedophilia to which Reid pressed back and said each parent has their right to “decide what is appropriate for their child to read.”

👀Dem Rep Dan Goldman tells mom who lost her daughter to fentanyl: “You don’t have the background” to speak on Mayorkas’ impeachment. pic.twitter.com/88Ador3Axn — Jennie Taer 🇮🇱🇺🇸 (@JennieSTaer) January 18, 2024

Moms for Liberty co-founder shuts down Joy Reid who tries to make the case for why a book about pedophilia should be allowed in public schools: “Tell me what the content around the strap-on dildo or the rape of a minor child by a teacher” should be allowed in schools. pic.twitter.com/LRQ0wUBrVJ — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) January 20, 2024

