‘Frightening story’: Updated VAERS data shows children, teens dying from Covid vaccines

December 5, 2021

Children survive Covid at close to a 100 percent rate, yet Team Biden and corporate/media allies continue to push the vaccines on kids as young as five.

According to the latest data from the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS), 2,586 adverse events, including 34 rated as serious and 2 deaths due to the vaccines were reported in the 5- to 11-year-old age group.

One death occurred in an 11-year-old girl from Georgia who was vaccinated on Sept. 14. The second death occurred in a 5-year-old girl who died four days after receiving her first dose of Pfizer, according to VAERS.

In the 12- to 17-year-old age group, 23,871 adverse events, including 1,453 rated as serious and 31 deaths were reported to VAERS.

The most recent death involves a 16-year-old girl from Georgia who reportedly died from a heart condition and multi-organ failure two days after receiving Pfizer’s COVID vaccine.

Also reported in the 11- to 17-year-old age group:

• 60 reports of anaphylaxis where the reaction was life-threatening, required treatment or resulted in death — with 96 percent of cases attributed to Pfizer’s vaccine.

• 563 reports of myocarditis and pericarditis (heart inflammation) with 553 cases attributed to Pfizer’s vaccine.

• 139 reports of blood clotting disorders, with all cases attributed to Pfizer.

Overall, 19,532 people have died from the Covid vaccines and 146,720 suffered serious injuries as a result of the jab, according to VAERS.

The CDC on Dec. 3 released the new data which show a total of 927,740 reports of adverse events following Covid vaccines were submitted between Dec. 14, 2020, and Nov. 26, 2021.

“VAERS is telling a very frightening story,” data scientist and immunology researcher Jessica Rose, Ph.D. told author Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.

That data does not include the under-reporting factor, she said. “It’s really staggering. We’re in the millions.”

Excluding “foreign reports” to VAERS, 672,373 adverse events, including 8,986 deaths and 57,143 serious injuries, were reported in the U.S. between Dec. 14, 2020, and Nov. 26, 2021.

Foreign reports are reports received by U.S. manufacturers from their foreign subsidiaries. Under FDA regulations, if a manufacturer is notified of a foreign case report that describes an event that is both serious and does not appear on the product’s labeling, the manufacturer is required to submit the report to VAERS.

According to the VAERS data, of the 8,986 U.S. deaths reported as of Nov. 26, 20 percent occurred within 24 hours of vaccination, 26 percent occurred within 48 hours of vaccination and 61 percent occurred in people who experienced an onset of symptoms within 48 hours of being vaccinated.

VAERS data from all age groups combined, show:

• 19 percent of deaths were related to cardiac disorders.

• 54 percent of those who died were male, 42 percent were female and the remaining death reports did not include gender of the deceased.

• The average age of death was 72.7.

• As of Nov. 26, 4,480 pregnant women reported adverse events related to Covid vaccines, including 1,411 reports of miscarriage or premature birth.

• Of the 3,219 cases of Bell’s Palsy reported, 51 percent were attributed to Pfizer vaccinations, 41 percent to Moderna and 8 percent to J&J.

• 764 reports of Guillain-Barré syndrome (GBS), with 42 percent of cases attributed to Pfizer, 29 percent to Moderna and 27 percent to J&J.

• 2,163 reports of anaphylaxis where the reaction was life-threatening, required treatment or resulted in death.

• 11,334 reports of blood clotting disorders. Of those, 5,024 reports were attributed to Pfizer, 4,037 reports to Moderna and 2,222 reports to J&J.

• 3,257 cases of myocarditis and pericarditis with 2,025 cases attributed to Pfizer, 1,085 cases to Moderna and 137 cases to J&J’s COVID vaccine.

As of Nov. 24, in the U.S., 454 million COVID vaccine doses had been administered. This includes 264 million doses of Pfizer, 173 million doses of Moderna and 16 million doses of Johnson & Johnson.

