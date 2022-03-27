Former Trump advisor Cortes explains: Why the billionaire class loves Joe Biden

by WorldTribune Staff, March 27, 2022

The runaway inflation that has reached historic proportions is evidence that Biden “is the best friend billionaires could ever hope to have in office,” Steve Cortes wrote in a March 26 substack.com op-ed.

“After all, inflation crushes small business and torments regular consumers, but it works very well for most globalist moguls,” the former Trump advisor said.

Joe Biden is the Best Friend Forever (BFF) of billionaires and the destroyer of middle class dreams, he noted.

Team Biden’s reverse Robin Hood approach, “shouldn’t really surprise anyone since a select cadre of billionaires artificially installed Biden in office,” Cortes wrote. “Properly assessing the current economic quagmire requires a quick look back at the recent history of Biden’s billionaire backers.”

The 2020 election was rigged, but not just due to distorted voting and counting procedures, Cortes wrote. It was also rigged “through the nefarious activities of billionaire oligarchs.”

Cortes cited the example of Mark Zuckerberg, who under the guise of “public health,” staged “a de facto corporate takeover of the public election operations of key swing-state districts, manipulating voting procedures in ways sure to produce pro-Biden returns,” Cortes wrote. “Then, Zuck’s billionaire pals in Silicon Valley totally suppressed the most explosive story of the entire 2020 election season, the Laptop from Hell and the damning evidence pointing to ‘Big Guy’ Joe Biden selling out America to Moscow and Beijing.”

In recent polling, nearly half (48%) of Americans said they believe Biden would not be in the White House today if that story had been properly reported.

Biden has rewarded his billionaire backers handsomely.

“Consider, for example how amazingly rewarding the unscientific and illogical lockdowns and virus prohibitions have been for the ultra-wealthy,” Cortes noted. “According a new Oxfam report, the 10 wealthiest billionaires saw their total net worth more than double, from $700 billion to $1.5 trillion during the virus. These oligarchs of Tech and Commodity fortunes welcomed incredible gains in their assets from Biden’s insistence on onerous virus restrictions plus Biden’s massive inflationary policies.”

The billionaires installed Biden in office, so “either we rise up electorally against these oligarchs in 2022 and 2024, or we lose our republic,” Cortes wrote.

