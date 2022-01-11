Former ICU nurse starts her own clinic: ‘Everyone who died with Covid should be considered murdered’

by WorldTribune Staff, January 11, 2022

A former ICU nurse, in comments at her local school board meeting in North Carolina, said medical authorities who failed to promote early treatment protocols for Covid-19 are responsible for Covid deaths.

Morgan Wallace, during a Jan. 4 meeting of the New Hanover County school board in Wilmington, said: “I’m a 10-year employee of New Hanover County [hospital]. I worked in the cardiovascular ICU for five years, I was your last line of defense with Covid. Everyone who died with Covid should be considered murdered. Early treatment has always been effective.”

Wallace, a highly decorated and respected nurse at New Hanover Hospital, added: “I also watched the entire staff at the hospital, including my unit, get vaccinated and then get Covid. I chose to walk out and stand up for what is right.”

Wallace added: “The cat is out of the bag and people are speaking globally, including the inventor of the vaccine (Dr. Robert Malone).”

Since quitting her job as an ICU nurse over vaccine mandates, Wallace said she has started her own practice: “I am the only person in town treating Covid patients prior to hospitalization.”

