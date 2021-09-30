Florida Rep. Greg Steube hits one out in GOP’s congressional baseball victory

by WorldTribune Staff, September 30, 2021

Florida Republican Rep. Greg Steube accomplished a rare feat in Wednesday’s Congressional Baseball Game, hitting an out-of-the-park home run.

Steube, 43, hit the first pitch of the bottom of the third inning off California Democrat Rep. Pete Aguilar over the left field wall at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C.

Steube is the first lawmaker to clear the fence at Nationals Park since the game was moved there in 2008.

Texas Republican Rep. Ron Paul is believed to have been the first lawmaker to hit an out-of-the-park home run in the game, doing so in 1979 at Alexandria, Virginia. In 1997, Illinois Republican Rep. John Shimkus homered off the foul pole at Prince George’s Stadium in Bowie, Maryland.

Citizen Free Press noted the final score of Wednesday’s game:

GOP – 13

Marxists – 12

Steube also pitched for the Republicans and did so sporting a Trump Save America hat.

