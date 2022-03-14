Florida law makes possession of more than 2 voter ballots a felony

by WorldTribune Staff, March 14, 2022

The Florida legislature on March 9 passed a law that will make possession of more than two voter ballots a felony.

The new legislation will make possession of more than two ballots punishable with a fine of up to $50,000 and five years in prison.

The offense was previously a misdemeanor.

Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis has said he will sign the bill into law.

In a November press release that announced his intention to propose the legislation, DeSantis said that the law is aimed at bolstering “election integrity” in the state.

Additional steps DeSantis called on the legislature to take to safeguard elections include:

• Establish an Office of Election Crimes and Security within the Department of State to investigate election crimes and fraud.

• Require timelines for supervisors of elections to clean the voter rolls of ineligible voters.

• Prohibit unsecure, haphazard drop box locations in Florida.

DeSantis in 2021 “worked with the Florida Legislature to strengthen voter identification, prohibit the mass mailing of ballots, ban ballot harvesting and prohibit private money (Zuckerbucks) from influencing elections in our state,” the press release said.

