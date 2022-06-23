Florida-based Publix declines to offer Covid vax to children under age 5

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News June 23, 2022

Publix supermarkets have declined to offer the Covid vaccines to children under age 5 despite the FDA’s approval.

The Florida-based chain said it would not offer the shots “at this time,” the Tampa Bay Times reported. The company has declined to elaborate on the reasoning behind its decision.

“We suggest that customers speak with pediatrician’s offices, community health centers, children’s hospitals, and public health clinics for availability at this time,” a company spokesperson said.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and state Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo, both opponents of the pediatric vaccines from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna, have not established a state-run vaccination campaign, unlike every other state.

“I would say we are affirmatively against the Covid vaccine for young kids,” DeSantis said last week. “These are the people who have zero risk of getting anything.”

Publix’s decision not to offer shots to children 4 and younger sets it apart from other pharmacies in Florida. A CVS Pharmacy spokesperson told Fox 13 in Tampa Bay that it will offer the Covid shots to children who are 18 months through four, while Walgreens said it would vaccinate children three and older.

Publix operates about 1,300 stores, including 833 locations within the state of Florida. The chain is also active in Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia.

Independent journalist John Davidson, host of the Broken Truth podcast, filed a complaint against CDC Director Rochelle Walensky after she signed off on the jab for kids ages 6 months to under 5.

“There is no indication based on the available information that these vaccines will save more lives than they will take,” Davidson said in the complaint filed with the Massachusetts Board of Registration in Medicine. “There is significant VAERS evidence that children will die or be maimed by these experimental innoculations.”

“If you listen, the FDA will tell you all you need to know. There is no risk to children and they’re going to inject the vaccine in them anyways,” Davidson noted.

