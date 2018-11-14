Filmmaker embedded in migrant caravan exposes false media narrative

by WorldTribune Staff, November 14, 2018

A filmmaker destroyed the corporate media’s narrative of the migrant caravan that is heading for the U.S.-Mexico border, finding the group of migrants is mostly male and highly organized.

The media has constructed a narrative that the caravan is a spontaneous event which includes thousands of women and children.

Ami Horowitz, in an interview with Fox News host Tucker Carlson on Nov. 13, said he found otherwise when he went to the southern Mexican state of Oaxaca to film the caravan.

“What we do know is this thing cost millions and millions of dollars,” Horowitz said. “The mainstream media, and there are so many layers [of] onions to peel back, it’s hard to know where to begin. One of the lies the fake news if you will, media is trying to propagate is the fact that all of this is a weird organic thing and all the water and the food and medicine, all dropped from … manna from heaven. It’s bologna. It’s all highly organized. It’s paid for by a number of organizations, we don’t know exactly where the money is coming from.”

Carlson asked Horowitz: “Why haven’t other news organizations gotten to the bottom of this? You’re one man, you’re doing this independently. Why isn’t NBC News or ABC or PBS, why aren’t they on this?”

Horowitz replied: “You know the answer to that. They don’t want to get to the bottom of this. They have no interest politically in getting to the bottom of it. The same reason why, when you see a photo in The New York Times or The Washington Post or a video on CNN or the BBC or MSNBC. What do you see? The entire framing are women and children when the reality is so far from the truth, 90-95 percent of all the people in this caravan are men.”

View Horowitz’s video on the caravan here

Subscribe to Geostrategy-Direct __________ Support Free Press Foundation

Share This Post! Want to help out the Free Press in America? If you enjoyed this article we'd really appreciate a quick share. Every share makes a big difference and helps us focus on what we do the best: The news! Thanks from World Tribune Editors and Correspondents!



















Related

FACEBOOK Comments

Login To Your FaceBook to Make Comments