Fear is the operative word as USA heads down the socialist ‘road to serfdom’

Special to WorldTribune, September 12, 2022

Commentary by Laurence Sanford

The United States is on the socialist road to serfdom. Recent government actions on this road to hell include: doubling the number of IRS employees to monitor U.S. citizens; Wuhan virus (Covid-19) lockdowns; climate change hysteria; throttling carbon based fuels; funding of green energy to the benefit of Communist China; drug price controls; massive federal spending to debase the currency; and a two tier system of justice.

The book “Road to Serfdom” was written by F.A. Hayek in 1944 during World War II as a warning that every step away from free market capitalism toward government planning was a step away from freedom and a step toward totalitarian dictatorship. Hayek was concerned that government wartime control of life would be carried over to peacetime and that people conditioned to following government orders in wartime, would continue following government orders in peacetime.

Socialism, Fascism, and Communism are of the same totalitarian philosophical school. This school paints a fantasy picture of heaven on earth with all people made happy by abolishing or controlling private property rights, and by the government owning, planning, or controlling the means of production and property. Individual rights and freedoms are eliminated as the government controls and redistributes wealth. In other words, the government confiscates wealth from one group of citizens and gives it to another group of citizens deemed more worthy by the elite.

“Golf is Not a Game of Perfect” by Bob Rotella describes how the golfer can not be perfect. To succeed the golfer must strive, with mind and spirit, to seek perfection. All major religions have the same creed of seeking perfection with God. A human, a people, a nation are not perfect. The Preamble to the U.S. Constitution acknowledges human imperfection with “in order to form a more perfect union”. That slavery existed worldwide, including the United States, was a blight on humanity. But Americans in the course of “striving”, eliminated slavery at terrible cost in blood and treasure.

Capitalism is the only economic system compatible with human dignity, prosperity and freedom. The private profit-seeking sector has resulted in the greatest prosperity for more people in history. If government control were the key to prosperity, then Communist societies would be the richest in the world, whereas in fact, they are the poorest. When the Soviet Union fell, did the newly freed captive nations continue with Communism? Yet Progressives continue to believe that the government can fix everything. And as usual, progressive utopian visions lead to dystopian realities. How is green energy working out in Europe? How is inflation working out for the average American?

“Fear” is a common feature of totalitarian rule. State Intelligence ministries, such as the KGB/FSB/Gestapo, instill fear and stifle dissent in the population to ensure political control. Deviations from state thought are not allowed. As Beria told Stalin – “Show me the man and I will show you the crime”.

We are seeing in America the manifestations of totalitarian rule.

Cancel Culture routinely shouts down conservative speakers on campus, with the school administration doing nothing to protect the concept of “free speech”.

Silicon Valley social media distorts and bans viewpoints that do not conform to Marxist progressive ideology.

Government doublespeaks Wuhan Virus medical treatment and lockdown opinions.

The Judicial system has evolved into a two-tier system where Capital Hill trespassers rot in jail and Black Lives Matter rioters, who burned down cities, escape prosecution.

The malicious mainstream media is the propaganda arm of the Marxist progressive agenda. “The 1619 Project” rewrites history.

Cuba, North Korea, and China are ruled by the communist party. China is more of a fascist state since it allows private businesses, although it controls them through mandatory CCP personnel in the organization. Pure communism allows for no ownership of private property. The end result is always the same – poverty and misery of the people.

The best way to measure a country’s worth is to measure “people flow”. How many people are coming to the country versus how many people are leaving? Millions of people are flowing to the United States and Europe. How many people are flowing to Cuba, North Korea, China, Russia, Venezuela?

DEI (Diversity, Equity, Inclusion) is a Marxist progressive socialist program to supposedly level the playing field. As Shakespeare’s Hamlet said “the devil has the power to assume a pleasing face”. The more appropriate acronym should be DIE because socialism means people will die, both physically and spiritually. Progressives believe the elite should control because they are smarter than you and I. “Animal Farm” written by George Orwell in 1945 is a fairy tale of farm animals overthrowing the human farmer so they all can be equal. Of course, after the overthrow, no such equality happens, and the pigs take control over the other farm animals. Orwell also wrote “1984” which is frighteningly prescient of today.

The United States has a government “of the people, by the people, and for the people” with freedom and prosperity.

Totalitarian socialism has people who are simply cogs of the government with dystopian dictatorship and poverty.

We have met the enemy and he is us.

Citizens of America, unite.

VOTE.

Laurence Sanford graduated from Boston College and then served in the U.S. Navy Pacific fleet from 1963 to 1966. He then served as an officer in the clandestine service of the Central Intelligence Agency for over 4 years, including a two-year assignment in Hong Kong. Mr. Sanford serves as a Senior Analyst with the American Security Council Foundation and is also President of the Association of Former Intelligence Officers — Florida Satellite Chapter.