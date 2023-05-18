FBI whistleblowers charge retaliation, confirm Wray lied about assets present on January 6

by WorldTribune Staff, May 18, 2023

Riveting and damaging testimony by FBI whistleblowers at the House Judiciary Committee created a storm of controversy on May 18 as Democrats and media talking points sought to dismiss them as not really whistleblowers but employees with “grievances.”

Florida Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz tweeted that the D.C. FBI Field Office has confirmed that “undercover officers, confidential informants, and FBI assets were present at the U.S. Capitol” on Jan. 6, 2021, despite FBI Director Christopher Wray having testified to the contrary.

The FBI retaliated on the day before the testimony by revoking security clearance access for three of the whistleblowers who spoke to Jordan’s committee. A House Republican statement blasted the action noting that “because a security clearance is necessary to work at the FBI, revoking or suspending an agent’s security clearance effectively indefinitely suspends the agent and leaves the agent to languish in an unpaid purgatory.”

Independent media have long reported what the whistleblower report revealed, including that the FBI had dispatched agents and informants to the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

The whistleblowers told the Judiciary Committee that the D.C. Field Office, intent on inflating domestic terrorism figures, pressured the Boston office to investigate 140 individuals in connection to Jan. 6. Only two of the 140 had even entered the Capitol.

The report also revealed that Bank of America had provided the FBI with confidential information about its customers’ bank transactions in Washington on Jan. 6. Those known to have purchased a firearm through their Bank of America account were bumped to the top of this disclosure. Customers were not informed of this transfer of data.

The FBI has sought to inflate the number of domestic violence extremism incidents (DVEs) since Joe Biden and Democrats crafted the narrative that home-grown terrorism is the greatest threat to American national security.

In the report, Republicans wrote: “FBI leadership pressured agents to reclassify cases as [DVEs], and even manufactured DVE cases where they may not otherwise exist.”

This may have been a reference to the FBI’s alleged role in a 2021 plot to kidnap Michigan Democrat Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. At least 12 FBI agents are accused of having participated in, planned, and encouraged the plot.

The goal of these efforts, the report said, is “to create the perception that DVE is organically rising around the country.”

Florida Republican Rep. Kat Cammack said of the whistleblower report: “This is not a conspiracy theory. This is actually testimony that these brave whistleblowers have given us. That is not the America that I know.”

The whistleblowers also came forward with allegations that the FBI created a “threat tag” to target pro-life individuals and organizations in the aftermath of the Supreme Court’s decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which overturned the federal right to abortion.

In September 2022, the FBI raided the home of Matthew Houck, a pro-life Catholic, for allegedly having obstructed access to an abortion provider.

The whistleblowers also revealed, in claims backed by leaked documents, that the FBI also targeted so-called “radical-traditionalist Catholics,” dubbing them “RTCs.” The leaked documents accused traditional and Latin Mass Catholic communities of being a harbor for “white supremacism” and indicated that the FBI intended to place informants in these churches.

The report also revealed that each of the whistleblowers who came forward “described retaliatory conduct that they have faced after making protected disclosures.”

FBI Special Agent Garret O’Boyle was transferred across the country only to be suspended on his first day. The FBI’s actions forced his family to beg and borrow warm coats for their children because the family’s belongings were locked in an FBI-controlled storage facility. pic.twitter.com/T7BseKr0cf — House Judiciary GOP (@JudiciaryGOP) May 18, 2023

Membership . . . . Intelligence . . . . Publish