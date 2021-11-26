FBI exploited Thanksgiving dinner gatherings for tips on Jan. 6 attendees

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, November 26, 2021

Was your Thanksgiving turkey wearing a wire?

In its relentless pursuit of individuals who were in the vicinity of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, the FBI pressed Americans to snitch on their Thanksgiving guests.

The bureau’s Chicago field office posted a tweet Thursday that asked Americans to consider reporting anyone at their Thanksgiving gatherings who they suspect may have been involved in the “insurrection” that took place in the nation’s capital on Jan. 6.

“See this smiling face at your table tonight? The #FBI continues to seek tips about those involved in the violence at the U. S. #CapitolBuilding on #January6th. Call 1-800-CALL-FBI with tips about Photograph 486,” said the tweet.

The FBI tweet, which has since been deleted, linked to a database of videos and photos of individuals who federal investigators are still trying to identify more than 10 months later.

More than 700 people have been arrested and charged in connection to the events of Jan. 6. Many of them continue to be held without bail in the D.C. jail, or what has come to be know as the “American Gulag.”

