Fauci heads for exits, having avoided an FBI investigation

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, August 22, 2022

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the highest paid of all “Swamp” creatures, has announced he is leaving his post as chief of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) in December.

He’ll depart with the largest retirement package in U.S. government history, and likely no accountability for what critics charge is his key role in the creation of the murderous Covid virus from which he deflected scrutiny with a spellbinding and constantly-changing narrative. His daily messaging, that became de facto U.S. policy, was peppered with falsehoods documented by other doctors, including Sen. Rand Paul.

The lockdowns and mandates generated by Fauci’s utterances upended a nation’s behavioral patterns and economy in a critical election year. The consequences for the lives and health of his employers, the American people, are incalculable.

In a Sunday evening interview, Fauci, age 81, said he was “not retiring in the classic sense,” and would devote himself to a the profitable circuit of traveling and writing.

“So long as I’m healthy, which I am, and I’m energetic, which I am, and I’m passionate, which I am, I want to do some things outside of the realm of the federal government,” Fauci told The New York Times.

He’s also got a memoir in the works and undoubtedly will make the rounds on the news networks which have venerated him since the first time he disagreed with President Donald Trump.

In an op-ed earlier this year, Adriana Cohen wrote for the New York Post that Fauci “shouldn’t be on TV; he should be under federal investigation answering serious questions about his knowledge of the National Institutes of Health’s reckless funding of dangerous gain-of-function research of bat coronaviruses at China’s Wuhan lab via EcoHealth Alliance while overseeing the government agency.”

Never forget that scientists told Fauci at the beginning of the pandemic the virus looked engineered, he then publicly covered up the lab leak theory, and was thanked for it by Peter Daszak from EcoHealth Alliance, the company through which Fauci’s NIH funded the Wuhan lab pic.twitter.com/9cRjCOkLTn — Greg Price (@greg_price11) August 22, 2022

Fauci should also be explaining under oath his “withholding vital information about the true origins of the suspected bioengineered coronavirus and subsequent alleged cover-up at the outset of the pandemic beginning in January 2020,” Cohen wrote. “The fact that America’s highest medical officer reportedly failed to disclose this critical information to the public is beyond frightening; it’s a dereliction of duty warranting … a full investigation by authorities.”

Fox News reported earlier this year that, on Jan. 31, 2020, Dr. Kristian Andersen, a noted virologist at the Scripps Lab, “privately told Fauci that after discussion with his colleagues some of Covid-19’s features look possibly engineered and the ‘genome is inconsistent with expectations from evolutionary theory.’ ”

“Hours later,”, the report continued, “Fauci hastily organized a call with dozens of worldwide virologists, and notes from the meeting obtained by Special Report reveal that suspicions of the lab leak theory were suppressed over concerns of how the public would react to news of possible Chinese government involvement.”

Cohen continued: “Over the course of the pandemic, Fauci has been instrumental in getting social media networks and Big Tech to censor anyone spreading ‘misinformation’ about vaccines or lab leak ‘conspiracy theories’ while spreading misinformation himself to America and the world who relied on his trusted medical and ‘scientific’ opinions.

“Talk about a hypocrite! Has Fauci … and/or the scientific research community benefited financially or otherwise protecting China throughout the pandemic? And did Fauci commit perjury before Congress when claiming his financial disclosures were public information?

“This is where the FBI should be directing its attention — at real domestic threats such as those responsible for the Covid-19 pandemic.”

