Consequences? Fauci agency still funding Chinese Communist Party labs

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, July 28, 2022

In his book “The Real Anthony Fauci”, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. dropped bombshells about Fauci and his collaborators that demanded emergency scrutiny and response. Fauci’s network, he concluded, had:

• Invented and weaponized a parade of fraudulently concocted global pandemics, including bird flu (2005), swine flu (2009) and Zika (2015-2016), in order to sell novel vaccines, enrich their Pharma partners and increase the power of public health technocrats and Gates’ entourage of international agencies.

• Used “gain-of-function” experiments to breed pandemic superbugs in poorly-constructed, poorly-regulated laboratories in Wuhan, China, and elsewhere, under conditions that most certainly risked the escape of weaponized microbes, in partnership with the Pentagon, the Chinese military and a shady cabal of bioweapons grifters.

Fauci responded to these sensational charges late last year by deploying the ad hominem logical fallacy, dismissing Kennedy as “disturbed” but not “malicious.”

Rather than responding to Kennedy’s documented and detailed charges, Fauci turned the story — which had been ignored by the legacy media — on its head. Why, he demanded, had Kennedy gotten away with writing a book which challenged Fauci’s sacrosanct status with no repercussions?

Eight months later, the millions of Americans who had either bought the book, read WorldTribune‘s reports or watched Kennedy’s interview with Tucker Carlson were asking: What were the consequences?

There were none, although Fauci has announced that he will retire before the 2024 election.

In fact, as The National Pulse reported on Thursday, Fauci’s National Institutes of Health (NIH) this year has continued to send hundreds of thousands of dollars in U.S. taxpayer funds to China-based laboratories with deep ties to the communist regime’s military, including facilities that have worked with the Wuhan Institute of Virology on bat coronavirus research.

The NIH’s grant database shows two studies that have received funds from Fauci’s agency in 2022: “Antigen discovery for transmission-blocking vaccines in Plasmodium vivax” and “Impacts of Urbanization on Vector Biology and Transmission of Dengue in China.”

The first study, which focuses on research into “transmission-blocking vaccines” for malaria-endemic nations, has received $135,000 from Fauci’s National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID).

“This project seeks to use a comprehensive antigen discovery pathway, including antigen identification through genome-wide immunological screening, validation in rodent malaria model, and further evaluation in P. vivax, to identify new transmission-blocking vaccine candidates for vivax malaria,” explains a project summary.

The grant was distributed to China Medical University, which is entirely controlled by the Chinese Communist Party. Formerly known as the Peasants Red Army Military Medical School, China Medical University is the only medical institution to have participated in the “Long March” in 1934 with the Red Army of the Chinese Communist Party.

The second study, which focuses on the spread of Dengue fever in China, counts $132,912 of U.S. taxpayer funds going to China’s Southern Medical University, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Military Committee of PLA, according to its own website. The school also runs a variety of labs, including an Institute for Genetic Engineering Research, which is described as an “arm of the PLA Key Biochip Lab” and “one of the top 20 labs of the Army.”

Southern Medical University previously collaborated with the Wuhan Institute of Virology – believed by many to be the source of Covid – on bat coronavirus research also funded by Fauci. Southern Medical University provided human blood samples to the Wuhan lab for its controversial work with EcoHealth Alliance, appearing to represent “gain-of-function” research.

Steven Mosher, in a new book published by Regnery, “The Politically Incorrect Guide to Pandemic” makes similar charges to Kennedy’s. A China specialists, he heads the Population Research Institute and serves on the Committee on the Present Danger. His book, according to its press release, reveals:

Mountains of evidence that the COVID-19 pandemic originated in a Wuhan lab, not a wet market

How communist governments profit economically and strategically from international plagues

Chinese Communist Party source documents exposing how the CCP government has bioengineered viruses to wreak global havoc

