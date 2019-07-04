Family of Mini AOC, age 8, shuts down her social accounts after threats

by WorldTribune Staff, July 4, 2019

A Democrat staffer doxxing Republican senators who backed Brett Kavanaugh. A mob of Antifa thugs attacking a gay reporter in Portland. And, now, death threats against an 8-year-old girl.

Welcome to the “tolerant” Left.

After receiving death threats and harassing phone calls, the family of Ava Martinez has shut down all of the social accounts of Mini AOC, the little girl who went viral for mocking New York Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

“Ava will not be doing any more MINI AOC content,” the girl’s family said in a tweet. “The Left’s Harassment and death threats have gone too far for our family. We have been getting calls on our personal phone numbers. For our safety and our child’s safety, we deleted all Mini AOC accounts.”

Mini AOC’s Twitter, Instagram and YouTube accounts are shut down. Her Twitter handle was taken over by another user, who tweeted from the account saying they want to prevent a “leftist takeover” of the handle.

Martinez’s stepfather Salvatore Schachter told Fox News that the feedback from “Mini AOC” was overwhelmingly positive, but the threats from the Left “became too much” after she re-enacted photographs Ocasio-Cortez had taken at the southern border last year, adding that the comments were “increasingly personal, dark, and dangerous.”

“She’s disappointed at not doing Mini AOC going forward but we explained that this is for the best and she’s okay with it,” Schachter said.

The little girl’s family had one message for those on the left who harassed her and her family:

“The world has seen Ava’s beauty, talent, and charm, which was the whole reason for Mini AOC to begin with and no amount of hate or anger will change that,” Schachter told Fox News. “Also, like Ava says, ‘try using your words.’ ”

