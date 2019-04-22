8-year-old girl’s awesome AOC impression goes viral

by WorldTribune Staff, April 22, 2019

Eight-year-old Ava Martinez is making quite the spalsh on Twitter as a minute-long video of her impression of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has gone viral.

The Twitter user who posted the video provided the following introduction:

“This sweet, adorable, 8yo actress is not only much cuter than the real #AlexandriaOcasioCortez but she’s also already much smarter too. I asked her to do this video because when #AOC is talking this is what we’re all thinking. We’re better off with this sweetheart in Congress.”

Check out Ava’s impression of AOC:

