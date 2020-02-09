Failure to indict in Russia collusion hoax will bring future coups, investigative reporter warns

by WorldTribune Staff, February 9, 2020

If those responsible for instigating the Trump-Russia collusion hoax are not held accountable, it will only encourage more partisan political “coups” in the future, an investigative journalist said.

“The important thing to remember here is that even though Attorney General William Barr is going to have all of these new rules in place in an effort to avoid this happening in the future, I talked to sources today: Former senior FBI officials that say if there aren’t indictments — if people don’t actually pay the price for what happened here — which was an attempted coup, basically, on the president of the United States, and also just destroying the civil liberties of an American citizen, Carter Page, then what’s going to stop the next person?” Sara Carter told Fox News host Sean Hannity on Friday.

Hannity frequently reminds his audience that Hillary Clinton “bought and paid for” the bogus Christopher Steele dossier that served as the FBI’s basis for obtaining a warrant to spy on Trump campaign associate Page, claiming that the file was “premeditated fraud” on the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court.

Sara Carter agreed, remarking that a future attorney general could and would approve a similar application to the one presented to the FISA Court.

Harvard Law Professor Alan Dershowitz said the congressionally-established FISA court should be “reshuffled.”

Under the current court setup, Dershowitz said, a “low-level” FBI official with an ax to grind against another person could claim they were working with a foreign government, and there wouldn’t be an opposition entity to play “devil’s advocate.”

“I think we have the joint, hopefully, bipartisan support for changing FISA to protect all American citizens, not just politicians,” he said.

Barr last May named Connecticut U.S. Attorney John Durham to review the FBI’s Russia investigation, looking specifically at whether the U.S. government’s “intelligence collection activities” were “lawful and appropriate.”

“Those who damaged America and broke the law to spread this hoax are about to face accountability,” Rep. Mark Meadows, North Carolina Republican, tweeted at the time.

