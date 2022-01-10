Fact-checkers wrong: Boston marathon bomber did receive $1,400 Covid check

by WorldTribune Staff, January 10, 2022

It has been confirmed that the terrorist who, with his brother, carried out the 2013 Boston Marathon bombings received a $1,400 Covid relief check.

Dzhokhar Tsarnaev received the payment payment on June 22, 2021 after Joe Biden’s Covid stimulus bill made the terrorist eligible to receive the money.

Big Media fact checkers had long contended that reporting by independent media and at least one Republican member of Congress on Tsarnaev receiving Covid funds was a conspiracy theory.

Arkansas Republican Sen. Tom Cotton warned last year that Biden’s Covid stimulus bill would result in checks going directly to incarcerated criminals, including the worst of the worst like Tsarnaev.

“How will sending stimulus checks to murderers and rapists in prison help solve the pandemic?” Cotton tweeted at the time.

The “fact checkers” at The Washington Post gave Cotton two “Pinocchios”, saying that stimulus payments would not go to murderers.

“The Democrats said on the Senate floor that they wanted checks to go to prisoners, so murderers and rapists and pedophiles across America got your tax dollars last year – yet, The Washington Post used a fact check to call this a lie,” Cotton said.

The Post had to revise the “Pinocchio” rating it gave Cotton after reports confirmed Tsarnaev got a $1,400 stimulus check.

“As it turns out – like many other ‘conspiracy theories,’ the difference between tin foil hat and fact is about 6-9 months,” Gateway Pundit’s Julian Conradson noted.

A judge allowed the feds to reclaim the $1,400 sent to Tsarnaev. It will reportedly go towards the $100 million owed by the terrorist in restitution for his victims.

Tsarnaev routinely has had money deposited into his account throughout his time in prison, according to Boston 25 News, including:

• Between May 2016 and June 2021, the Defendant received multiple deposits from the Office of Federal Defenders of New York. The amounts varied between $40 and $250, totaling approximately $11,230.

• Between August 2015 and August 2021, an individual residing in Indianapolis, Indiana, made monthly deposits between $30 and $60, totaling approximately $2,555.

• Between August 2015 and December 2017, an individual residing in Bloomfield, New Jersey, made monthly deposits of $50, totaling approximately $1,450.

• Between September 2013 and December 2018, an individual residing in Frederick, Maryland, made periodic deposits between $50 to $200, totaling approximately $950.

• $3,486.60 from 32 other individuals.

INFORMATION WORLD WAR: . . . . How We Win . . . . Executive Intelligence Brief