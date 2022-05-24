Fact check: Washington Post claims George Floyd was ‘shot and killed’ by police

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News May 24, 2022

The Washington Post, which has advocated for restricting free speech to combat “disinformation,” claimed in a tweet and on its website on Monday that George Floyd was “shot and killed” by police.

The claim was made by the Washington Post in a survey asking readers “how things have changed” in their community since Floyd’s death on May 25, 2020.

It was only last week the Washington Post was defending Nina Jankowicz for heading Joe Biden’s Ministry of Truth (a.k.a. Disinformation Governance Board) even though she had a history of promoting several debunked theories, including that former President Donald Trump colluded with Russia and that Hunter Biden’s laptop was a Russian disinformation operation.

The Federalist’s Mollie Hemingway slammed “Bezos’ paper” for the article, tweeting, “Jeff Bezos’ paper hot mad that real journalists exposed a radical Democrat disinformation agent (who Biden picked to run a completely dystopic ‘disinformation’ board against the American people and our culture of free speech out of DHS).”

The Washington Post on Monday attempted to rewrite history even though video of Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin holding his knee to the back of Floyd’s neck has been widely shared across thousands of media platforms all around the world.

WaPo writes that George Floyd “was shot & killed in police custody.” He was never shot. He died of cardiopulmonary arrest & official autopsy found nothing to “support a diagnosis of traumatic asphyxia or strangulation.” His blood had 11 ng/mL of fentanyl.https://t.co/xtqA23zfk3 pic.twitter.com/27QapU2zaK — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) May 24, 2022

The original tweet:

The Post later amended the post and deleted its tweet, saying only: “We’ve deleted a previous tweet for this form that included language that was changed after publish.”

You may have deleted the tweet but the internet is forever @washingtonpost pic.twitter.com/7MPkQQRH0o — Tim Swain (@SwainForSenate) May 24, 2022

