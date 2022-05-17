‘Even better vaccines?’ Bill Gates tests positive after 4 jabs

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, May 17, 2022

More Covid shots, less effectiveness. So, naturally, the advice from Bill Gates and other leftist vaccine “experts” is to keep getting injected until “we get even better vaccines.”

More “science” from a non-scientist who is also not a medical doctor.

“For people who are 50 or 60, they will probably have to be boosted every six months, until we get even better vaccines,” Gates told CNN personality Anderson Cooper. “As we get more data, they might even make that shorter for people, you know, say 60 or over 70, where the duration seems to be a bit lower.”

That was shortly after Gates, who has received four of the jabs, said he had tested positive for Covid.

“The prevailing medical Gates advice on COVID shots seems to be if at first they don’t succeed, try, try again. And then some,” Washington Times columnist Cheryl K. Chumley noted in a May 16 op-ed.

“Gates is the guy the media crowned altruist of the year for pouring millions of his own dollars into COVID-19 vaccine research — and then pooh-poohed any kind of in-depth coverage about his conflicts of interest of earning big bucks back from the very vaccines he promoted and pushed as necessary to save the world from pandemic deaths (despite early data that showed recovery rates ranging from 97% to 99%),” Chumley wrote.

A clue to the altruism of Gates?

From CNBC in January 2019, before the pandemic — this headline: “Bill Gates: My ‘best investment’ turned $10 billion into $200 billion worth of economic benefit.” The story went on to mention that Gates found “investing in global health organizations aimed at increasing access to vaccines creates a 20-to-1 return,” while “putting $10 billion into the S&P 500 would have grown only to $17 billion over 18 years.”

“No wonder he wants booster upon booster upon booster,” Chumley wrote. “No wonder he wants whole populations of the world reliant on shots at six-month intervals, no, wait, maybe four-month intervals, no wait, maybe ‘shorter’ than that.”

About . . . . Intelligence . . . . Membership