Epstein’s former friends ‘shaking in their boots’: Columnist predicts biggest scandal in U.S. history

July 14, 2019

The Jeffrey Epstein case has the potential to be the “scandal of all scandals,” a columnist noted.

It has been well documented that the “black book” of Epstein, the billionaire pedophile, “was absolutely filled with marquee names from Hollywood, Wall Street and Washington,” columnist and author Michael Snyder wrote in The Economic Collapse Blog.

“But despite everything that we knew about what was going on, for a very long time it looked like justice would never be served. Epstein got an absolutely ridiculous sweetheart deal from prosecutors in 2008, and none of his famous friends were ever charged with anything. They all probably thought that they had escaped the grasp of law enforcement forever, but this month everything has suddenly changed”

Authorities apprehended Epstein after his plane returned from an overseas trip, they raided his home, and they formally charged him with sex trafficking and conspiracy.

If Epstein is convicted of all the charges against him, he will spend the rest of his life in prison. “And if that is all there is to this story, it won’t be an enormous national scandal,” Snyder wrote. “However, it could also be possible that the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York wants to use Epstein to get to one or more of his famous friends, and that is where things could get very interesting.”

And, Snyder noted, the fact that this case “is being overseen by the Public Corruption Unit of the SDNY” would seem to indicate that something is up.

It has been reported that Epstein would actually record “the sordid orgies he threw for VIPs at his luxury homes using cameras hidden in the walls of guest bedrooms,” but it is not known if those recordings still exist or if authorities were able to find any such recordings when they raided Epstein’s home.

“In any event, there is clearly an enormous amount of evidence against Epstein already, and that means his only hope of avoiding prison for the rest of his life is to cooperate with authorities,” Snyder wrote.

And as former federal prosecutor Elie Honig has pointed out, Epstein’s former friends from Hollywood, Wall Street and Washington should be quite scared right now.

Honig said: “We do not know if Epstein will cooperate, but even if he does not, others will very likely be implicated. It seems clear from the indictment that others helped Epstein run his alleged sex trafficking operation and otherwise participated in it. At least some of those names will come out in court proceedings, public filings, potentially trial and perhaps additional indictments. And it’s worth noting that the Epstein case is being handled by the SDNY’s Public Corruption Unit — in my experience, human trafficking cases usually are handled elsewhere in the office — which strongly suggests that public officials could be under a microscope here. Anybody who helped Epstein in any way needs to get a lawyer and get scared.”

Snyder noted that Epstein “could choose to sacrifice himself and protect his friends by not talking, but that isn’t likely to happen.”

Epstein’s “horrific crimes have been well known for a very long time, and I have been writing about them for many years,” Snyder noted. “In fact, there were some people that really, really didn’t like it when I wrote about Bill Clinton’s connections to Jeffrey Epstein and ‘the Lolita Express’ during the 2016 presidential election. Flight records show that Bill Clinton took 26 trips on board Jeffrey Epstein’s infamous private plane, and Clinton also spent an enormous amount of time on Epstein’s secluded private ‘sex island’ where underage girls were routinely abused.”

Epstein and his “black book” friends have good reason to be “shaking in their boots” as the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York wins more than 90 percent of the cases that actually go to trial, Snyder noted.

“We are about to open up a can of worms that could turn our entire country completely upside down by the time it is all said and done,” Snyder wrote.

