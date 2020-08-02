Epstein documents: Primary source implicates Clinton, Prince Andrew, Maxwell

by WorldTribune Staff, August 2, 2020

Newly unsealed court documents in the case against Ghislaine Maxwell implicates several high profile people who were associates of wealthy pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

The court documents show that Virginia Giuffre, a prime accuser against Epstein and partner Maxwell, testified that she kept a detailed journal of her forced role in the Epstein/Maxwell global sex trafficking, but has since burned it in a backyard bonfire, Washington Times reporter Rowan Scarborough noted.

Giuffre sued Maxwell in 2015, alleging Maxwell sexually trafficked her to politicians and corporate magnates as a teenager. The judge in that case, since settled, unsealed a number of documents in U.S. District Court in Manhattan, including Giuffre’s 2016 deposition.

Details from the deposition show Giuffre, who alleges she was recruited at age 16 by Maxwell, detailing her sex partners, who she claims included Prince Andrew; Epstein’s former counsel Alan Dershowitz; former UN ambassador Bill Richardson; and former Sen. George Mitchell.

Giuffre also says she saw former President Bill Clinton at Epstein’s private Caribbean island where underage girls were flown in.

Clinton, who took nearly 30 flights in Epstein’s private “Lolita Express” jet, has repeatedly denied he visited the compound in the U.S. Virgin Islands. A Netflix special on Epstein quoted a worker as saying he saw Clinton with Giuffre there.

“A Convenient Death” author Daniel Halper said on “Fox & Friends Weekend” on Saturday that the “crazy thing” about Clinton’s involvement is that “we’ve known this for a very long time,” and “it seems that it’s, like, falling on deaf ears.”

“Why aren’t officials taking action? Why aren’t things happening?” Halper asked. “We know that Ghislaine Maxwell was more than just a friend or a girlfriend. She was an accomplice and involved in these crimes.”

“The question that arises is how entrapped is Bill Clinton in this investigation,” Halper said. “The FBI, we assume, is interviewing other people involved in this case. … But has law enforcement reached out to Bill Clinton and others – high profile names – and are they trying to get to the bottom of this scandal?”

Prince Andrew acknowledges a friendship with Epstein, even after the wealthy financier pleaded guilty in Florida to prostitution offenses involving underage girls. Prince Andrew told the BBC he has no memory of meeting Giuffre. Richardson and Mitchell also deny her claims.

Maxwell, a British socialite and millionaire, remains imprisoned without bail.

In the 2016 deposition, Giuffre notes her private journal could have added weight to her allegations, but it no longer exists.

“Where are your notes?” a Maxwell attorney asked.

“I burned them,” Giuffre answered. “In a bonfire when I lived in Titusville [Fla.] ……This wasn’t anything that was a public document. This was my own private journal and I didn’t want it any more. So we burned it.” She said her Australian husband helped.

She testified she began writing notes in a green spiral notebook in 2012, more than a decade after her Maxwell-Epstein saga began

“Bad memories,” she said. “Things that I’ve gone through, lots of things, you know. I can’t tell you. There was a lot of pages. It was over 300 pages in that book.”

She was also questioned about the infamous photograph of her, Prince Andrew, his arm around her waist, and Maxwell, in London. The photographer: Epstein, using her “little yellow Kodak camera.”

“Where is the original of the photograph ……I want to know where the photograph is,” a Maxwell attorney says, according to the deposition transcript.

“I probably still have it,” Giuffre answered, saying the photo is likely among storage boxes in a home in Sidney owned by her in-laws.

Giuffre alleges that Maxwell recruited her in the late 1990s when she was 16-years-old and introduced her to Epstein at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago country club in Palm Beach, Florida. She says the two then groomed her for a life of globe-trotting sexual encounters.

Maxwell is said to have introduced Epstein to many of her powerful friends, including Clinton and Prince Andrew. She also has had a long friendship with Trump, who recently wished her “well” in the criminal case.

Trump’s name doesn’t come up during Giuffre’s deposition.

Another trove of documents related to Maxwell’s sex life and her alleged crimes that was scheduled to be released on Monday will be kept secret, an appeals court ruled Friday. The documents will be kept secret until Sept. 22 when the 2nd Circuit Court of Appeals hears Maxwell’s appeal.

