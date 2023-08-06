‘Environmental disaster’: Biden’s offshore wind turbines killing whales, dolphins

by WorldTribune Staff, August 6, 2023

Whales, dolphins and other marine life have become collateral damage in Team Biden’s war on global warming.

So far this year, more than 30 dead whales and 30 dead dolphins have washed up on the East Coast, where large wind turbines are being put up at an increased rate as part of the Biden administration’s green energy agenda.

“The Biden administration wants to put up 30,000 megawatts of offshore wind between now and 2030. I guess they believe the world’s going to end in six and a half years like AOC from climate change,” Committee for a Constructive Tomorrow (CFACT) president Craig Rucker told “Fox & Friends” on Thursday.

“This means putting up 1,500 wind turbines stretching from the Carolinas right up to New England, and they’re putting these offshore wind turbines about 15 to 30 miles off the coast, right in the prime habitat, in the lanes that a number of species of whales used to go north and south up and down along our coast.”

In May, after four whales had washed up dead in four days, Greenpeace co-founder Patrick Moore said the drilling foundations for offshore wind turbines and sound pulses used to prepare for the 900-foot towers may be creating a “death zone” for whales.

Offshore wind vessels typically use high-resolution geophysical (HRG) surveys during siting efforts, utilizing a “suite of active sound sources” to obtain images of the seafloor and other geophysical features.

Whales and other endangered species impacted by the acoustic pulses could be guided to their deaths by being stranded in shallow water, striking vessels, or getting entangled in fishing gear, Moore said.

“They tend to migrate south in the winter and north in the summer on certain pathways, just like birds,” Moore said. “And it in this case, they appear to be swimming back into a death zone.”

“What we’re seeing is a failure to properly manage the situation,” Rhode Island fisherman Chris Brown told Fox News’s “The Bottom Line” on Wednesday.

“The whales have been migrating from their southern stations during the spring up through the mid-Atlantic region, and they didn’t even slow down the acoustic carpet bombing<” Brown said. “And as a result, the Atlantic was littered with the dead whales and dolphins and sharks. There doesn’t seem to be any environmental concern. This is a manmade environmental disaster that’s unfolding. I expect that it will half a whale population in 10 years and probably the same for our fish.”

The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM), a regulatory body from the Department of Interior that leases offshore areas for energy development, posted a grant notice in May targeted at “addressing key information gaps in acoustic ecology of the North Atlantic Right Whales,” one of the most endangered whale species in the world.

But critics say the warning is too little, too late as Team Biden has already approved more offshore wind projects.

“I sit on an advisory board to the Rhode Island CRMC and I negotiate with the developers, and it’s deny, deny, deny. They don’t want to be held accountable,” Brown said. “But why should they be,” he added, when Team Biden “is running interference for them.”

In May, 50 mayors from across the blue states of New Jersey, Delaware, and Maryland sent an open letter to Congress calling for an offshore wind development moratorium in light of recent marine wildlife deaths.

The letter also appears to have no impact as Team Biden continues full speed ahead on putting up offshore win turbines.

The Biden administration, Brown said, “has organized the dismissal of the Magnuson Stevens Act, the Endangered Species Act, and the Marine Mammal Protection Act. These laws are what give us a healthy relationship with the ocean.”

