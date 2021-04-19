‘End of human liberty in the West’: Vaccine passports likened to China’s social credit system

by WorldTribune Staff, April 19, 2021

Liberal author and journalist Naomi Wolf is warning that the institution of mandatory Covid vaccine passports would be no different than the social credit system put in place by the communist government in China.

Wolf, who following her book “The Beauty Myth” became a leading spokeswoman of what has been described as the third wave of the feminist movement, said in a recent social media post that the vaccine passports being proposed are the same platforms currently “being used to enslave over a billion people in China.”

“Vaccine passport,” Wolf said in a recent interview on Fox News, “sounds like a fine thing if you don’t understand what these platforms can do. I’m the CEO of a tech company, I understand what this platform does. It is not about the vaccine or the virus, it is about your data. What people need to understand is that any other functionality can be loaded onto that platform with no problem at all.”

The vaccine passports, Wolf said, would closely resemble China’s social credit system which:

• Rewards the discrediting of others.

• Has severe penalties for attempting to discredit the wrong people.

• Has millions of 360 degree surveillance cameras outside and inside homes.

• Can find any dissonant in minutes.

• Can collate groups of dissonants, shut and lock down anyone’s ability to buy/sell/move.

• Can open or close opportunities to a person and any part of their future, in a microsecond.

The vaccine passports, Wolf said, would:

• Constrain payment provisions from bank card credits and PayPal, or Apple-Pay etc.

• Keep people in “continually locked CV status” based on their own secret algorithms.

• Allow tyrannically imposed public, mass behavior modifications.

• Restrict any type of discussion within any place, including your own personal space like at home.

• Restrict any type of communications technology through text, or even alleged walking by one.

• Already tied to Apple pay and Google wallets.

• There would be no opt-out options.

Wolf said she has been deplatformed several times since beginning to share this information. She said it is the most dangerous technology she has ever seen.

“I can not say this forcefully enough: This is literally the end of human liberty in the West if this plan unfolds as planned,” Wolf told Fox News.

Wolf went on to say the vaccine passport could “be merged with your Paypal account, digital currency. Microsoft is talking about merging it with payment plans, your networks can be sucked up, it geolocates you wherever you go. All of your medical history can be included.”

The platform would be “so much more” than a vaccine passport, Wolf said. “I can not stress enough that it has the power to turn off your life, or to turn on your life, to let you engage in society or be marginalized.”

Wolf noted: “How does [China] keep a billion people under the thumb of a totalitarian regime? The CCP can find any dissident in five minutes, and that can happen here literally within months.”

INFORMATION WORLD WAR: How We Win . . . . Executive Intelligence Brief