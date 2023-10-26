Emerald Robinson: ‘Election fraud is an established fact no matter what Jenna Ellis pleads’

by WorldTribune Staff, October 26, 2023

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has charged former President Donald Trump and 18 others with RICO and conspiracy charges for their contesting of the 2020 election.

One of the others charged, former Trump attorney Jenna Ellis, pleaded guilty on Tuesday to one count of aiding and abetting false statements and writings. She did not plead guilty to the RICO charge. In fact, none of the defendants have entered guilty pleas on the RICO charge.

As part of her plea deal, Ellis was sentenced to 5 years probation, ordered to pay a $5,000 fine, serve 100 hours of community service and pen an apology letter to the people of Georgia in what some in independent media have described as a “Mao struggle session.”

“Sidney Powell, Kenneth Chesebro and bail bondsman Scott Hall have all pleaded guilty in exchange for reduced charges because Fani Willis does not have a RICO case,” the Gateway Pundit’s Cristina Laila noted on Oct. 24.

After Ellis’s tearful guilty plea on Tuesday, independent journalist Emerald Robinson posted the following:

