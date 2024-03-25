Elon Musk: ‘Red wave’ needed in November or ‘America is toast’

by WorldTribune Staff, March 25, 2024

America as we know it is finished unless Republicans win big in November, Elon Musk says.

“I voted 100% Dem until a few years ago. Now, I think we need a red wave or America is toast,” Musk wrote in a post on X on Sunday.

Musk has slammed Joe Biden’s team for its open border policies. Responding to a video about New York City’s migrant crisis, Musk said: “Imagine four more years of this getting worse.”

Musk called Democrats “the party of division & hate” and cast the debate over “woke” culture as a “battle for the future of civilization.”

Donald Trump met with Musk in Florida on March 3, The New York Times reported, citing sources familiar with the meeting. The Times said that Trump was seeking new donors for his campaign.

Musk has confirmed the meeting did happen, but maintained that he is not a Trump donor.

“I was at a breakfast at a friend’s place and Donald Trump came by, that’s it,” Musk told former CNN host Don Lemon in an interview that aired on March 18.

“I’m not paying his legal bills in any way, shape or form. And he did not ask me for money,” Musk said in the interview.

Musk has not ruled out the possibility that he might endorse Trump.

“I may, in the final stretch, endorse a candidate. But I don’t know yet,” Musk told Lemon. “I want to make a considered decision before the election, and if I do decide to endorse a candidate then I would explain exactly why.”

Last week, Musk posted: “If Dems win President, House & Senate (with enough seats to overcome filibuster), they’ll grant citizenship to all illegals & America will become a permanent one-party deep socialist state.”

Earlier this month, Musk accused Biden of “treason” and warned the administration was “creating a national security threat from unvetted illegal immigrants. It is highly probable that the groundwork is being laid for something far worse than 9/11. Just a matter of time.”

