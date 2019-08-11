Elizabeth Warren tweets that Michael Brown was ‘murdered’ in Ferguson

by WorldTribune Staff, August 11, 2019

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, a 2020 presidential candidate, on Aug. 9 tweeted the false claim that the black man who was killed in a confrontation with a white police officer which sparked the Ferguson, Missouri riots was “murdered.”

Warren tweeted: “5 years ago Michael Brown was murdered by a white police officer in Ferguson, Missouri. Michael was unarmed yet he was shot 6 times. I stand with activists and organizers who continue the fight for justice for Michael. We must confront systemic racism and police violence head on.”

According to a grand jury, which refused to indict Officer Darren Wilson, and the Obama administration Department of Justice under Attorney General Eric Holder, Michael Brown was not murdered.

(The DOJ’s March 4, 2015 report which “determined that the evidence does not support charging a violation of federal law” against Wilson can be viewed here)

The DOJ’s report also debunked the “hands up, don’t shoot” narrative that leftist activists and many Democratic politicians adopted that was based on rumors that Brown was surrendering to Wilson before he was shot. Several eyewitnesses refuted that claim.

The DOJ’s report said; “Given that [Officer Darren] Wilson’s account is corroborated by physical evidence and that his perception of a threat posed by Brown is corroborated by other eyewitnesses, to include aspects of the testimony of Witness 101, there is no credible evidence that Wilson willfully shot Brown as he was attempting to surrender or was other not posing a threat.”

“Every police officer in America should be offended by Sen. Warren’s ill-informed, inflammatory tweet today,” Jeff Roorda of the St. Louis Police Officers Association told National Review. “Holding a would-be cop killer out as some sort of victim or worse yet, a hero, does no justice to the truth or to reconciliation. Her careless words disqualify her from fitness to serve impartially as commander-in-chief.”

“I was a Democratic Missouri State Representative for 8 years,” Roorda said. “But, I’m sick of uninformed members of my party attacking cops. It’s just wrong.”

Warren’s false tweet came just four days after she had warned about the dangers of rhetoric: “White supremacy is not a mental illness. We need to call it what it is: Domestic terrorism. And we need to call out Donald Trump for amplifying these deadly ideologies.”

