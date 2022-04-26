Elite Delaware prep school developing a child porn reputation

by WorldTribune Staff, April 26, 2022

An administrator at the elite Tower Hill School in Delaware has been charged on five counts of dealing in child pornography, according to the Delaware Department of Justice.

William R. Ushler, 53, was arrested Tuesday as authorities executed search warrants at his Wilmington home and at Tower Hill School.

In an email to the school community, the Delaware prep school stated that Ushler, the director of upper school admissions, was immediately fired and has been barred from campus.

The Delaware prep school boasts numerous notable alumni, including Democrat Sen. Chris Coons and Pennsylvania Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz.

Ushler, who worked at the school for 15 years, is not the first official at the elite prep school in Joe Biden’s home state to be caught in a child porn scandal.

School officials acknowledged that Ushler’s arrest “may have reverberations and echoes” of a similar scandal involving former headmaster Christopher Wheeler.

Wheeler was convicted in 2015 on 25 counts of dealing child porn and sentenced to 50 years in prison, though the convictions were overturned by the Delaware Supreme Court, which argued that the search warrants that led to Wheeler’s arrest were “too broad.”

The head of school, Elizabeth Speers, said of the charges against Ushler: “While we do not anticipate findings that indicate any member of the Tower Hill community has been harmed, our thoughts and prayers are with the children whose images are depicted and who are victims of such deplorable crimes.”

Speers said police told her that no Tower Hill students or children in contact with Ushler appeared in the pornographic pictures.

