‘Election should not be certified’: Key paragraph deleted from final Arizona audit report

by WorldTribune Staff, September 27, 2021

A portion from the Maricopa County Forensic Election Audit that was not included in the final Executive Summary on Friday stated that, due to the results not being reliable, the 2020 election “should not be certified.”

A draft of the final report obtained by Gateway Pundit states: “In the 2020 presidential election, the margin of victory was only 10,457 votes, a small fraction of the 57,734 ballots with known issues. Again, this is almost 6 times the margin of victory in the Presidential race and is multiples of the margin of victory in other races. Based on these factual findings, the election should not be certified, and the reported results are not reliable.”

“The final audit reports from Cyber Ninjas work in Maricopa County, Arizona were released over the weekend. They appear watered down,” Gateway Pundit’s Joe Hoft noted. “In the final report, the statement calling for decertification was eliminated. What else was eliminated from these reports?”

(The final audit report can be viewed here.)

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich released a statement before the audit report saying he will take the necessary actions supported by the evidence.

“I feel like there’s this window of opportunity, this key moment in history that if we don’t stand up now and protect the Constitution and rule of law, we’ll never get it back,” said Brnovich.

Brnovich said he is concerned that Democrats will succeed in pushing through Joe Biden’s leftist agenda before the 2020 midterms, in which Republicans are favored to take control of Congress.

“We’re facing two maladies in this country. One was created in a Chinese lab. The other is coming out of D.C.,” Brnovich said. “If we don’t have this fight now, I don’t want to look back 25 or 50 years from now and have people ask, ‘What did you do when the United States was becoming a socialist or Marxist country?’ I want to be able to say, ‘I stopped it.’ ”

Blogger Don Surber noted on Sept. 27 that the audit in Arizona and any other audits that may occur “are not going to overturn the 2020 election. We all know this.”

President Donald Trump “has not conceded the election because he wants to remind Americans of what they had,” Surber noted.

“In the alternative universe of a second term, there is no border crisis because Mexico continues to guard our border while we build the wall. In the alternative universe of a second term, the Taliban is irrelevant because the duly elected government in Afghanistan is fully in charge. Maybe we have a small contingent of soldiers like in South Korea, but whatever arms we brought in are arms we took home. In the alternative universe of a second term, the economy is booming and inflation remains dead. We are headed back to 3.5% unemployment and any infrastructure deal involves actual physical structures.”

Meanwhile, Trump “is now the president in waiting,” Surber added. “The UnTrump Presidency is failing, and that lends credence to the argument that Democrats and RINOs stole 2020.”

Donald J Trump, Surber noted, “is not taking up painting. He is leading the campaign to Take Back America From the Traitors.”

