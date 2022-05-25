Election integrity? Tuesday saw end of Bush dynasty, continuation of Kemp-Raffensperger

by WorldTribune Staff, May 25, 2022

It was a day of firsts, lasts, and same-old same-olds in Tuesday’s primary elections.

“A very big and successful evening of political Endorsements,” former President Donald Trump said in a statement. “All wins in Texas (33 & 0 for full primary list), Arkansas, and Alabama. A great new Senatorial Candidate, and others, in Georgia. Overall for the ‘Cycle,’ 100 Wins, 6 Losses (some of which were not possible to win), and 2 runoffs. Thank you, and CONGRATULATIONS to all!”

Georgia

Backed by former President Donald Trump, Herschel Walker won the GOP nomination for a U.S. Senate seat. The former NFL star will take on Democrat Sen. Raphael Warnock in November. The current balance of power in the Senate is 50-50.

Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, another Trump-backed candidate who leftists tried but failed to keep off the ballot, held off five challengers to advance to the general election to try to win a second term.

Incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp easily held off Trump-backed former Sen. David Perdue in the state’s GOP gubernatorial primary. Kemp now faces Democrat nominee Stacy Abrams, who ran uncontested, in a rematch of their closely-contested 2018 race.

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger held off a challenge from his Trump-backed opponent, Rep. Jody Hice. Analysts say that 7 percent of the vote for Raffensperger came from Democrats (Georgia is an open primary state) and that enabled him to avoid a runoff with Hice.

Election integrity remains an issue throughout the 2022 primaries.

Former Tech CEO Joe Oltmann noted in a Telegram post:

“They are cheating in GA and everyone knows it. Now they don’t even hide it. They don’t need to… the machines are designed to steal your voice. It is time we stop pretending they are not.”

Famed attorney Lin Wood, who suffered reputational and career damage after publicly challenging the outcome of the 2020 presidential and Georgia runoff election results had this to say on Telegram:

So yet another rigged and stolen election for the books. How many more stolen elections … before someone does something? You CANNOT win a rigged election. You CANNOT vote on rigged machines. The stupidity of people thinking if enough turn out in mass you will overwhelm them. Looks like Ga. had a mass turn out. And we see who won. The same criminals who helped with the 2020 Steal. The “election” system is broken beyond repair. It needs to be dismantled and replaced with a new system modeled on the original system. One day in person voting with voter identification. Paper ballots counted by trained and supervised personnel. No mail ballots. Absentee ballots must be requested and verified under oath for military and disabled voters. This is not rocket science. It is only a matter of We The People demanding that our will be done. Not the will of the “selected” officials. We are the government, not them. The present voting system is King George tyranny in disguise. At some point in time in the near future, those individuals who cheated and/or covered up the cheat must be arrested and charged with very serious crimes. You better wake up, America, before it is too late. Too many have been asleep for too long. Do you want to live in a communist country or a FREE America?

Texas

Incumbent Ken Paxton won in the GOP primary runoff election for state attorney general. Paxton defeated Texas land commissioner George P. Bush, son of Jeb Bush and nephew of former President George W. Bush.

Paxton’s victory means that, as of January 2023, for the first time in more than 40 years, a Bush will not be serving in U.S. public office.

On the Democrat side in Texas, Rep. Henry Cuellar, who has the backing of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, leads primary challenger Jessica Cisneros by just 177 votes in their runoff contest. Cizneros is backed by socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Cuellar has claimed victory but Cisneros has not conceded. The razor thin margin means Cisneros can petition for a recount.

Cuellar knows all about recounts. In 2004, he trailed by less than 150 votes to incumbent Ciro Rodriguez and, after a recount, won by 58 votes.

Arkansas

As the Bush dynasty was ending with the vote in Texas, the Huckabee-Sanders dynasty was beginning in Arkansas.

Sarah Sanders, White House press secretary under Trump, won the GOP primary for governor and is expected to win in November in the deep red state. Sanders is the daughter of former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee.

Also in Arkansas, Trump-backed Sen. John Boozman advanced to the general election after winning the state’s GOP primary.

Alabama

In the Republican primary, Rep. Mo Brooks and Katie Britt are headed for a June runoff for the Senate seat Sen. Richard Shelby.

Britt, who served as Shelby’s chief of staff, had about 45.2% of the vote, compared to 28.6% for Brooks. However, Britt failing to get to 50% of the vote has resulted in a state-required runoff. Brooks survives at least until next month, after being unendorsed by Trump in March.

