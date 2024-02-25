El Salvador’s warning: ‘You must be willing to unapologetically fight’ Soros, media globalists

by WorldTribune Staff, February 25, 2024

The same “fake news” and George Soros-funded “dark forces” which helped precipitate the destruction of El Salvador are working to dismantle the United States, El Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele warned in an address to the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Washington, D.C. on Thursday.

“Who elected Soros to dictate public policy and laws? Why does he feel entitled to impose his agenda? Let me tell you something, Soros and his cronies hit a brick wall in El Salvador,” Bukele said, adding “thank God and all the Glory be to Him, Salvadorans are now immune to his influence.”

Bukele, a conservative who earlier this month won re-election in a landslide, is credited with taking control of his country back from the gangs and the globalists.

“They say globalism comes to die a CPAC,” Bukele said. “I’m here to tell you that in El Salvador, it’s already dead. But if you want globalism to die here too, you must be willing to unapologetically fight against everything and everyone that stands for it.”

Bukele also alluded to the ongoing lawfare campaign being conducted by the Biden administration against its top political opponent, Donald Trump.

“In El Salvador, we don’t weaponize our judicial system to persecute our political opponents,” he said to the CPAC audience. “A practice that may sound familiar to you, but we don’t do that there.”

“And who’s the dictator?” he asked. “The global elites in the media.”

Taking aim at legacy media he said, “A democracy needs a free press. But to enjoy that membership you must adhere to your duty as a reporter. Report the facts … Your free speech will always be protected, but don’t call yourself a journalist if you’re just an activist.”

Bukele pointed out that “institutions were created to serve the people and not the other way around,” adding that “somewhere along the way, those people forgot their fundamental purpose.”

Bukele warned: “The next President of the United States must not only win an election, he must have the vision, the will and the courage to do whatever it takes. And above all, he must be able to identify the underlying forces that will conspire against him. These dark forces are already taking over your country. You may not see it yet, but it’s already happening.”

The next American president need to act quickly and not let the situation caused by “dark forces” to “spiral out of control,” Bukele said.

Before Bukele was elected president in 2019, the Central American country had the highest murder rate in the world. By July 2023, Bukele was able to declare El Salvador the “safest country in Latin America.”

“It took us 50 years, 2 wars, 250,000 lives, and a third of our population displaced and a near miracle to get our country back,” he said.

