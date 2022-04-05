Editor’s Note: Milestone for the American Free Press

by WorldTribune Editor’s Line, April 5, 2022

Five years ago today, we posted the following on Facebook (in a time before Big Tech suppressed the reach of all WorldTribune.com posts!):

Today we digitally launch FreePressFoundation.org . The time couldn’t be more right and the advisory board is made up of respected and top-tier news professionals with INTEGRITY. None of us are rich but then none of us sold out!

The “media” today has become the playground of corporate and special interests.

PLEASE SHARE with those who would/should/could support the cause which is to revive the free, privately-owned, independent and competitive American press. THANK YOU!

