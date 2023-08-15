Due to rampant crime outside Nancy Pelosi federal building, employees told to work from home

by WorldTribune Staff, August 15, 2023

Team Biden said that, for the “foreseeable future,” employees at the Speaker Nancy Pelosi Federal Building in San Francisco should be working from home.

Why?

Because crime is so rampant outside of the building named for the 83-year-old California Democrat that employees’ safety can not be guaranteed.

“In light of the [disgusting and unsafe] conditions at the [Speaker Nancy Pelosi Federal Building] we recommend employees … maximize the use of telework for the foreseeable future,” Cheryl Campbell, the Health and Human Services assistant secretary for administration, wrote in an Aug. 4 memo.

That’s right, the government is essentially paying employees not to work in a building that cost $144 million in taxpayer dollars to construct.

By the way, Campbell’s memo went out the same day Joe Biden called on federal agencies to “aggressively execute” plans to return employees to the office after years of working remotely due to the Covid pandemic.

The Washington Free Beacon noted: “The 18-story building, which houses various federal agencies and former House speaker Pelosi’s office, sits adjacent to the city’s Tenderloin district, a notorious haven for drug-addled vagrants and other violent criminals.”

The San Francisco Chronicle noted that the building “has long been a locus of some of the city’s most intractable problems. Dozens of dealers routinely plant themselves on, next to, or across the street from the property, operating in shifts as users smoke, snort, or shoot up their recent purchases. The property’s concrete benches are an especially popular site for users to get high, socialize, or pass out.”

The Free Beacon concluded: “San Francisco and other major cities run by Democrats are overrun with crime and drug-addled vagrants because Democrats are more concerned about being nice to criminals than they are about protecting the lives and livelihoods of law-abiding citizens.”

