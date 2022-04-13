D’Souza: Not one of the 50 intel officials who lied about Hunter Biden laptop has ‘expressed any contrition’

by WorldTribune Staff, April 13, 2022

Despite mounting evidence tying Joe Biden to the family “racket,” Big Media “has for ideological reasons been highly protective of their man in the White House.” Or, as he is referred to in emails found on the Hunter Biden “laptop from hell” — the “Big Guy,” conservative commentator Dinesh D’Souza noted.

As the New York Post broke the story of Biden family corruption after obtaining the contents of the laptop, the major media treated the laptop “and its incriminating contents as Russian disinformation,” D’Souza wrote for The Epoch Times on April 11.

Providing a huge assist to the media were 51 former intelligence officials “who were apparently willing to lie to the American people to shield Joe Biden from his own corruption” by signing a letter which insisted the entire construct was the work of the Russians and their ubiquitous disinformation apparatus.

Now the laptop has been confirmed both by The New York Times and The Washington Post to be legitimate.

“Tellingly, not one of the 50 intelligence officials has recanted or expressed any contrition about being part of a public deception scheme,” D’Souza wrote.

Neither has the media.

The new narrative: True, Hunter Biden sold access in his family’s name, but Joe Biden had nothing to do with it.

But the evidence says that he did, D’Souza noted:

“Of course, the Biden family knows that Joe’s name cannot be freely used. That’s why Hunter Biden and his associates are emphatic in their email and other communications to leave Joe’s name out of their transactions. Hunter associate James Gilliar at one point texted Tony Bobulinski, then a Biden family business partner, ‘Don’t mention Joe being involved.’ Emails appear to typically refer to Joe Biden with code names like ‘Celtic’ or the ‘Big Guy.’ ”

And the evidence shows that the “Big Guy” seemed to always be in on the deals.

“One of Hunter’s emails specifically references a 10 percent cut for Joe Biden. Moreover, Bobulinski said he personally met with Joe Biden to discuss Hunter’s business dealings. This is important because Joe Biden has consistently denied he knew anything about his son’s commercial activities,” D’Souza wrote.

“This is the same Joe Biden who took his son on board Air Force Two to China, where Hunter Biden struck an arrangement with business entities connected with the Chinese Communist Party. These arrangements gave him a stake in joint ventures with the Chinese worth tens of millions of dollars. Not since the Clinton Foundation has a high American official allegedly sold access on the international market — and quite likely the Biden family racket was modeled on the Clinton Foundation,” D’Souza wrote.

Joe Biden’s direct involvement in Hunter Biden’s activities “has now been confirmed with a new email that has emerged,” D’Souza continued.

The email involves a college recommendation that Joe Biden wrote for a Chinese businessman who was partners with Hunter Biden.

Jonathan Li is the CEO of a company BHR that entered into a joint venture with Hunter Biden’s company Rosemont Seneca. Hunter also held a 10 percent stake in BHR. In 2017, Li sent an email to Hunter Biden and his business associates Devon Archer and Jim Bulger. “Gentlemen,” he wrote, “Please find the attached resume of my son, Chris Li. He is applying [to] the following colleges for this year.”

Li listed Brown University, Cornell University, and New York University. He also attached an “updated version” of his son’s resume. “Let’s see how we can be helpful here to Chris,” Bulger responded to Hunter and the gang.

On Feb. 18, 2017, Eric Schwerin, president of Rosemont Seneca, replied to Li. “Jonathan,” he wrote, “Hunter asked me to send you a copy of the recommendation letter that he asked his father to write on behalf of Christopher for Brown University.” In other words, Joe Biden wrote the letter.

D’Souza noted: “Is it reasonable, at this point, to continue to say Joe Biden told the truth when he said he had nothing to do with his son’s business? Is it believable that he was never in on the deals, or stood to benefit from them? No, it’s not. On the contrary, it seems that Hunter Biden was Joe Biden’s frontman. This is a Joe Biden scandal, not a Hunter Biden scandal. If the circuitous family racket can be likened to the coils of a snake, Joe Biden is the head of the snake.”

Investigative reporter Peter Schweizer has documented Biden family deals with foreign entities in Ukraine, China, Costa Rica, and elsewhere.

“It’s a worldwide operation, and all the trails lead back to one man, Joe Biden,” D’Souza wrote. “Without his name and at least some level of active participation, there would be no racket to carry out.”

About . . . . Intelligence . . . . Membership