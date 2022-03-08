Dr. McCullough: Don’t let your kids get the Covid vaccine

by WorldTribune Staff, March 8, 2022

According to the CDC’s own data, a study of 4,249 5- to 11-year-olds who received the Covid vaccine found 100 had severe adverse reactions and 15 of those children had evidence of heart injury.

Vaccine efficacy for the 5- to 11-year-old age group is 20 percent, yet the CDC continues to push the jab on these children, cardiologist Dr. Peter McCullough noted in stressing that children should not be receiving the Covid vaccine.

“A minimally acceptable standard for any vaccine for any human being to consider is a vaccine efficacy validly and accurately calculated at 50 percent,” McCullough said. “Anything below half is not worth doing.”

As for the CDC’s report on adverse outcomes for children, McCullough said “one case would be too many. Because children in this age group do not have severe outcomes” from a Covid infection.

Florida’s Department of Health said on Monday it will recommend against coronavirus vaccinations for “healthy children,” contradicting the guidance pushed by the CDC.

Florida “is going to be the first state to officially recommend against the COVID-19 vaccines for healthy children,” state Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo said.

Meanwhile, American Federation of Teachers president Randi Weingarten and CDC Director Rochelle Walensky owe America’s schoolchildren “an apology” for continually pushing to keep schools closed throughout the pandemic, New York Post columnist Karol Markowicz wrote on March 6.

In allowing Weingarten to “block the schoolhouse door” because she was on the same political team, Walensky “broke the trust Americans had in their health agencies and we will all suffer the repercussions of that for a long time,” Markowicz wrote. “Apologize to the children whose lives you’ve stunted and who may never recover from the educational loss. Apologize to the kids who received speech therapy through masks because you refused to acknowledge that masking had been pointless in stopping COVID-19 spread.”

