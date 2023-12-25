Dr. Carol Swain has some ‘unsolicited advice’ for Harvard University

by WorldTribune Staff, December 25, 2023

Harvard University continues to stand behind its beleaguered president Claudine Gay in the wake of dozens of plagiarism allegations.

One of the scholars Gay pilfered from, Dr. Carol Swain, said of Gay:

“I feel like her whole research agenda, her whole career, was based on my work. My blood pressure is rising today because of Harvard’s decision that what she did doesn’t constitute plagiarism, and it doesn’t rise to the level of her removal. From all indications, she was always a fraud. She should resign.”

Swain, a former political science professor at Vanderbilt University, said the Harvard prez would have been fired “if she were a white male.”

Swain posted the following on LinkedIn:

I have some free unsolicited advice for Harvard University.

1. Stop listening to the apologists for plagiarism.

2. Fire Claudine Gay posthaste. She can be relieved of duties until the terms are negotiated.

3. Stop listening to the racist mob of whites and blacks who cry racism while being among the worst offenders.

4. Hire the best man or woman who can steer the university back towards sanity. Appeasing the Marxist identity politics mob should not be a consideration. The person for the job might be a middle to older age white Jewish man who believes in classical liberalism.

5. Have a sit down conversation with the people who have been harmed by the plagiarism of Gay and the system that protects her.

6. Recognize that Harvard’s systematic racism and classism have far reaching effects.

7. Apologize to alumni, students, parents, and donors who have been harmed and embarrassed.

